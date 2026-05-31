Pope doubles down on AI with warnings on human dignity, identity and society

Diane Duenez
Pope Leo XIV doubled down on concerns about the social and cultural effects of increasing reliance on artificial intelligence.
Image credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
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Pope Leo XIV doubled down on concerns he has about the social and cultural effects of increasing reliance on artificial intelligence.

In a series of social media posts and public addresses over the weekend, the pope addressed what he described as challenges to human identity and dignity in contemporary society. The comments fall in line with his first encyclical,“Magnifica Humanitas” (“The Greatness of Humanity”).

The pontiff referred to pressures experienced by young people in competitive environments shaped by expectations to perform and succeed, saying such conditions can contribute to anxiety and uncertainty.

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He also commented on the role of digital technology, stating that increased connectivity does not necessarily address deeper human needs. He said that people may remain “disconnected from themselves, others and their own interiority” despite being linked through digital networks.

The encyclical, issued on May 15, focuses on the position of the human person in a society increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence and digital systems.

In his remarks, Leo described differences between human experience and artificial intelligence, noting that machines do not have emotions, physical experiences, or moral judgment. He stated that while such systems can simulate outputs, they do not possess the relational or experiential perspective associated with human understanding.

The pope characterized current developments as raising broader questions about human identity, indicating that the challenge is not only technological but also related to how society understands the human person.

There was also significance in releasing the document on May 15. The date marked the anniversary of “Rerum novarum,” an 1891 encyclical addressing social and economic issues during the Industrial Revolution.

Religious experts tell Straight Arrow the current debate includes questions about how technological systems affect traditional understandings of human creativity and responsibility, particularly as such systems can replicate certain forms of intellectual and creative work.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Pope Leo XIV's first encyclical addresses how AI and digital systems are reshaping understandings of human identity, creativity and responsibility in ways that touch daily life for many Americans.

AI and human creativity

According to the encyclical, AI systems can replicate intellectual and creative work, raising questions about traditional understandings of human creativity and responsibility that religious experts say are actively debated.

Digital connection vs. belonging

The pope stated that increased digital connectivity does not necessarily meet deeper human needs, and that people may remain disconnected from themselves and others despite being networked.

Pressure on young people

Leo XIV described competitive environments shaped by performance expectations as contributing to anxiety and uncertainty among young people, framing this as a present social condition.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Pope Leo XIV via X
  2. The Holy See

Sources

  1. Pope Leo XIV via X
  2. The Holy See