Pope Leo urges US to renew commitment to freedom, dignity on 250th anniversary

Pope Leo XIV congratulated Americans on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, using a letter to urge renewed commitment to religious freedom, human dignity, care for immigrants and the common good.

In the message for the nation’s semiquincentennial, the pope said July 4, 1776, gave “enduring voice” to the ideals of liberty, equality, the pursuit of happiness, justice and democratic self-government. He said the anniversary should be more than a celebration, calling it a moment for Americans to reflect on their obligations to one another and to future generations.

“May this milestone renew the shared commitment to the promise of freedom, justice, opportunity and democracy,” Leo wrote. “May Americans honor the courage and vision of those who came before them by strengthening their communities, respecting their differences and working together toward a more perfect union.”

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The letter placed religious freedom at the center of the American promise. Leo described it as “the right of every person to worship according to conscience and to practice their faith openly, without coercion or fear.”

That freedom, he said, allowed the Catholic Church to take root in the United States and contribute to the country through education, care for the poor, health care and social services. He told Catholics that faith should strengthen, not weaken, their responsibilities as citizens.

Leo also linked the anniversary to what he called the “God-given dignity of every human life,” saying that dignity requires protection from conception until natural death and a society in which the vulnerable, suffering and forgotten are met with compassion, solidarity and love.

The pope extended that argument to immigration, saying the defense of human life includes welcoming, protecting and assisting immigrants. He wrote that immigrants’ “hopes, sacrifices and contributions” have been part of U.S. history from the beginning and have helped shape the nation’s character.

The letter’s emphasis on immigrants coincided with Leo’s July 4 visit to Lampedusa, the Mediterranean island that has become a symbol of dangerous migration routes into Europe. Celebrating Mass there, he said people who died at sea were “victims both of decisions that were made and of decisions that were not made.”

The pontiff urged a response to migration rooted in human dignity rather than fear or indifference. He pointed to corruption, poverty, prejudice, human traffickers and the failure to build comprehensive policies as forces that leave migrants exposed to suffering and death.

On Lampedusa, the pope called for Europe to move beyond emergency management and toward long-term policies that protect, support and integrate migrants. In his letter to Americans, he used similar language of shared responsibility, saying no one can face the world’s challenges alone.

“We need one another, and we need to work together in unity to confront the challenges that the world is facing today,” Leo wrote.

The pope closed by assuring Americans of his prayers and entrusting the country to the Immaculate Conception, patroness of the United States. He said he hoped “the spirit of 1776” would continue to inspire hope and unity as the country moves into the future.

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