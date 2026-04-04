Pope Leo XIV becomes second pope to carry cross at Colosseum on Good Friday

Pope Leo XIV on Friday became only the second pope to carry the cross for the entire Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum.

The pontiff led the Way of the Cross before an estimated 30,000 faithful. The service commemorates the 14 Stations of the Cross, which recount the suffering, death and burial of Jesus. Pope John Paul II was the only other pope to carry the cross throughout the ceremony.

Pope Leo XIV during the Via Crucis, the torchlit Good Friday Stations of the Cross procession at the Colosseum in Rome, Friday. Photograph by ALESSIA GIULIANI / Catholic Press Photo

Earlier in the week, Leo explained his decision to carry the cross himself.

“I think it will be an important sign because of what the pope represents — a spiritual leader in the world today — and for this voice that everyone wants to hear, that says Christ still suffers,” he said. “I carry all of this suffering in my prayer.”

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Pope Benedict XVI carried the cross only for the first station during his first two years as pope, before joining the procession led by other bearers to the Palatine Hill. Pope Francis did not carry the cross but participated in the procession until declining health limited his involvement.

Leo is scheduled to preside over the Easter Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, ahead of Easter Sunday celebrations.