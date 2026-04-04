Pope Leo XIV becomes second pope to carry cross at Colosseum on Good Friday

Diane Duenez
Pope Leo XIV on Friday became only the second pope to carry the cross for the entire Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum.
Image credit: ALESSIA GIULIANI / Catholic Press Photo
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Pope Leo XIV on Friday became only the second pope to carry the cross for the entire Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum.

The pontiff led the Way of the Cross before an estimated 30,000 faithful. The service commemorates the 14 Stations of the Cross, which recount the suffering, death and burial of Jesus. Pope John Paul II was the only other pope to carry the cross throughout the ceremony.

Pope Leo XIV during the Via Crucis, the torchlit Good Friday Stations of the Cross procession at the Colosseum in Rome, Friday. Photograph by ALESSIA GIULIANI / Catholic Press Photo

Earlier in the week, Leo explained his decision to carry the cross himself.

“I think it will be an important sign because of what the pope represents — a spiritual leader in the world today — and for this voice that everyone wants to hear, that says Christ still suffers,” he said. “I carry all of this suffering in my prayer.”

Pope Benedict XVI carried the cross only for the first station during his first two years as pope, before joining the procession led by other bearers to the Palatine Hill. Pope Francis did not carry the cross but participated in the procession until declining health limited his involvement.

Leo is scheduled to preside over the Easter Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, ahead of Easter Sunday celebrations.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Pope Leo XIV's participation in the Good Friday procession marks a notable ceremonial distinction within the Catholic Church's most observed holy week.

Rare papal gesture

Leo became only the second pope, after John Paul II, to carry the cross for the entire Good Friday procession at the Colosseum, a distinction the pope described as an intentional spiritual sign.

Easter weekend schedule

Leo is scheduled to preside over the Easter Vigil at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, followed by Easter Sunday celebrations, relevant to Catholics planning to follow Vatican observances.

SAN provides
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Certified balanced reporting

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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