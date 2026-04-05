Pope Leo XIV calls for peace, urges world leaders to end wars in Easter message

Diane Duenez
Image credit: (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
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Pope Leo XIV used his first Easter Sunday message as pontiff to issue an appeal for peace, urging leaders to end global conflicts and calling on those with power to “lay down their weapons” and choose dialogue over domination.

Speaking from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica before tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the pope warned that the world is becoming increasingly indifferent to violence and suffering. Without naming specific wars, he condemned what he described as a growing acceptance of injustice, oppression and the destruction caused by armed conflict.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down,” Leo said in his Urbi et Orbi blessing. “Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace — not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue.”

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The message marked Leo’s first Easter as pope. He was elected on May 8, 2025, succeeding Pope Francis, who died a day after presiding over last year’s Easter celebrations.

During the Easter Mass, he told the faithful that the holiday proclaims a hope that endures even amid suffering, injustice and what he called the “wounds of the world.”

“Death is always lurking,” he said. Yet, Leo added, the resurrection of Christ offers a promise that death and despair do not have the final word.

“Easter opens us to a hope that never fails, to a light that never fades,” the pope said. “Death has been conquered forever.”

Leo acknowledged that embracing such hope is often difficult, particularly when people feel overwhelmed by personal suffering or by the scale of violence and injustice worldwide. Still, he insisted that the resurrection signals the dawn of a new life for humanity, stronger than death and hatred.

Quoting from the Evangelii Gaudium of Pope Francis, Leo echoed the idea that even when injustice and cruelty appear to prevail, “something new always springs to life” and eventually bears fruit.

  • Pope Leo XIV presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Clergy follow Pope Leo XIV as he presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Pope Leo XIV arrives to preside over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026 (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Pope Leo XIV arrives to preside over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Pope Leo XIV presides over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Faithful wait for Pope Leo XIV to deliver the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing — Latin for “to the city of Rome and to the world” — at the end of the Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Leo XIV delivers the Urbi et Orbi blessing — Latin for “to the city of Rome and to the world” — from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Leo XIV delivers the Urbi et Orbi blessing —Latin for “to the city of Rome and to the world” — from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Pope Leo XIV addresses the faithful after delivering the Urbi et Orbi blessing — Latin for “to the city of Rome and to the world” — from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
  • Pope Leo XIV delivers the Urbi et Orbi blessing — Latin for “to the city of Rome and to the world” — from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of Easter Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Easter celebrations took place in a St. Peter’s Square decorated with more than 75,000 flowers, continuing a 40-year tradition of floral donations from the Netherlands.

Leo also announced that he will return to St. Peter’s Square on April 11 to lead a prayer vigil for peace, extending his Easter appeal beyond the holiday and reinforcing his call for an end to war.

Leo on Friday became only the second pope to carry the cross for the entire Good Friday procession at Rome’s Colosseum.

The pontiff led the Way of the Cross before an estimated 30,000 faithful. The service commemorates the 14 Stations of the Cross, which recount the suffering, death and burial of Jesus. Pope John Paul II was the only other pope to carry the cross throughout the ceremony.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope, delivered his first Easter message calling for an end to global armed conflict, a statement that carries symbolic weight for U.S. Catholic communities and those with ties to ongoing wars.

New pope's first Easter address

Leo, elected May 8, 2025, made his first Easter appearance as pope, establishing his public voice on global conflict and religious hope for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

Direct call to end wars

Speaking without naming specific conflicts, Leo called on those with power to choose dialogue over force, a position now on record from the Catholic Church's highest authority.

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Behind the numbers

About 50,000 people attended Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square. The Jewish priestly blessing at the Western Wall, normally attended by tens of thousands, was limited to just 50 people due to war-related security restrictions. According to one source, 3,531 people have been killed since the Iran war began, including at least 244 children.

Context corner

The Urbi et Orbi blessing has traditionally included a list of the world's specific conflicts and crises. Pope Leo XIV departed from this tradition at Easter, offering a general appeal instead — though he had followed the traditional formula during his Christmas blessing just months earlier.

Terms to know

Urbi et Orbi: Latin for "to the city and to the world," a papal blessing and address traditionally delivered at Christmas and Easter. Easter Vigil: The liturgical service held on Holy Saturday night, considered the most important celebration of the Catholic year. Way of the Cross: A devotional practice commemorating Jesus Christ's last day, consisting of 14 stations.

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Sources

  1. The Holy See
  2. Pope Leo XIV via X
  3. Catholic News Service via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Pope Leo XIV’s first Easter as a moral rebuke — using charged phrasing like "unleash wars" and "darkened by war" to emphasize condemnation of geopolitical actors and economic motives.
  • Media outlets in the center are more measured, noting ritual details, an April 11 prayer vigil, and that Leo "skips naming conflicts," stressing diplomatic restraint.
  • Media outlets on the right pieces deploy rallying language that valorizes resilience and moral authority.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Pope Leo XIV led his first Easter vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica, urging the world to embrace harmony and peace amid ongoing wars.
  • Before entering the basilica, Pope Leo XIV lit a tall candle symbolizing "The light of Christ who rises in glory."
  • In his homily, Pope Leo XIV compared sin to the heavy stone covering Jesus’ tomb, emphasizing that obstacles like mistrust, fear, selfishness and resentment must be overcome.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, April 4, 2026, Pope Leo XIV presided over his first Easter Vigil at St. Peter's Basilica, baptizing ten adult converts and delivering a homily urging global harmony amid widespread conflicts.
  • During his homily, Leo called sin "a heavy barrier that closes us off and separates us from God," urging the faithful to work so that "the Easter gifts of harmony and peace may grow and flourish everywhere and always throughout the world."
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended President Donald Trump's administration's use of prayer in wartime Monday, countering the Pope's prior condemnation of leaders with "hands full of blood."

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Key points from the Right

  • Pope Leo XIV led the Easter Vigil at St. Peter's Basilica, urging the world to seek harmony and peace amid ongoing wars, including the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and Russia's campaign in Ukraine.
  • He likened sin, mistrust, fear and selfishness to heavy burdens that fuel conflicts and divisions, calling on the faithful not to be paralyzed by these feelings.
  • In his Easter message, Leo condemned violence and growing indifference to death, urging political powers and world leaders to abandon conflict and choose peace through dialogue rather than force.

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Sources

  1. The Holy See
  2. Pope Leo XIV via X
  3. Catholic News Service via X

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