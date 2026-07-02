Pope Leo XIV excommunicates 6 bishops, declares schism with traditionalist society

Shea Taylor
The Vatican has excommunicated six bishops and declared a schism after a breakaway traditionalist group defied his orders.
Image credit: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

The Vatican has excommunicated a traditionalist Catholic group that directly defied Pope Leo XIV’s orders and consecrated four new bishops on Wednesday. It has also declared that the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) is officially in schism.

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The move marks the first major schism for the Roman Catholic Church this century, according to the New York Times. A schism is defined by Canon Law — the Catholic church’s internal governing system — as “the withdrawal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or from communion with the members of the Church subject to him.”

This combination of pictures shows new bishops Pascal Schreiber, Michael Goldade, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry and French Marc Hanappier during the schismatic consecration of bishops by the traditionalist Catholic Society of Saint Pius X in Econe, western Switzerland, on July 1, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘A sin of extreme gravity’

Pope Leo sent a letter to the Society of St. Pius X on Monday, urging them not to go through with the consecrations, saying it would be “a sin of extreme gravity.” The group went through with the ritual anyway, elevating four priests to the position of bishops.

The pope excommunicated the bishops who performed the consecrations, Alfonso de Galarreta and Bernard Fellay, and the newly consecrated bishops Pascal Schreiber, Michael Goldade, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, and Marc Hanappier, but the Vatican went a step further — saying SSPX’s followers will also be considered excommunicated, as well.

“Finally, the holy People of God are warned that the sacred ministers of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X administer the sacraments illicitly, and that the sacrament of penance administered by them and marriages assisted by them are invalid,” the Vatican’s decree reads.

  • Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
  • FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
  • Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
  • Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images
  • Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images
  • Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

A history of defiance

Defying the Vatican is nothing new to SSPX. The group, founded by French Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, distanced itself from the Pontificate since its founding in 1970 in protest of the Second Vatican Council, which sought to modernize the Catholic church.

The “Lefebvrists” do not accept the council’s decisions regarding things like religious freedom, teaching on other Christian denominations and religions and reforms to Catholic worship, like not requiring Mass to be celebrated in Latin.

In 1988, the society consecrated four bishops, leading then-Pope John Paul II to excommunicate the bishops and Lefebvre. Pope Benedict XVI lifted the excommunications of the surviving bishops in 2009 in a gesture of outreach to Catholics who adhere to traditionalist ways, according to the Times.

The group recognizes the authority of the Pope and his bishops, and has long maintained that it does not seek to create its own church, the Times reports. SSPX also argues that its consecrations should not be considered schismatic because the bishops will not have jurisdiction over a territory.

The group says Wednesday’s consecrations were necessary because the two bishops who had been consecrated by Lefebvre are aging and can’t keep up with the church’s growth.

SSPX says it currently has 751 priests, nearly 400 nuns and monks and 264 seminarians. It operates five global seminaries and runs churches in 77 countries, with about 100 of those churches in the United States.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The Vatican's declaration of schism and mass excommunication directly affects the sacramental standing of Catholics who attend or receive services from the Society of St. Pius X's roughly 100 U.S. churches.

Sacraments declared invalid

The Vatican's decree states that SSPX-administered marriages and confessions are invalid, meaning Catholics who relied on those rites may not consider them recognized by the Church.

Followers face excommunication

The Vatican extended excommunication beyond SSPX clergy to its followers, a status that, under Canon Law, severs a Catholic from full communion with the Church.

U.S. church access affected

With about 100 SSPX churches operating in the United States, American Catholics attending those parishes now do so under conditions the Vatican has formally declared illicit.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. National Catholic Register
  3. The New York Times
  4. The Holy See
  5. Vatican News
  6. Society of Saint Pius X
  7. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the bishops’ consecrations as a “rift,” “crisis,” and “rebel” challenge to papal authority, stressing institutional instability and later sanctions.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right are more morally and doctrinally charged, using phrases like “sin of extreme gravity,” “last-ditch,” and “sacred duty” to spotlight obedience, tradition, and the group’s self-justification.

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Media landscape

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359 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Society of St. Pius X , a traditionalist Catholic group opposing Vatican II reforms, consecrated four bishops without the pope's consent, leading to automatic excommunications and a declaration of schism by the Vatican.
  • The Vatican declared the SSPX in schism, excommunicated its bishops and priests, invalidated the sacraments they administer, and warned that formal adherence also leads to schism and excommunication.
  • Founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in opposition to Vatican II reforms, the SSPX now operates as a parallel ultra-Catholic church with six bishops, 751 priests, over 250 religious sisters, and thousands of supporters worldwide, posing a significant challenge to Vatican authority.
  • The SSPX community continues to reject modern liturgical changes and emphasizes traditional Latin Mass, maintaining an international presence.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, the Society of St. Pius X consecrated four new bishops at its Écône, Switzerland, seminary in direct defiance of Pope Leo XIV, prompting the Vatican to declare the ceremony a "schismatic act."
  • Founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the SSPX opposes Second Vatican Council reforms, justifying the consecrations as a "state of necessity" to minister to its estimated 600,000 faithful.
  • The Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a decree confirming excommunication of the four newly ordained bishops and two prelates who performed the rite, declaring SSPX-administered sacraments illicit.
  • Thursday's ruling reverses prior concessions granted by Pope Francis, which had recognized SSPX marriages and confessions as valid, and warns lay Catholics who "formally adhere" to the society face excommunication.
  • This schism deepens the ideological rift persisting since the 1988 consecrations, challenging Pope Leo XIV's stated priority of church unity as the SSPX continues operating as a parallel structure rejecting modernizing reforms.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Vatican declared the Society of St. Pius X bishops and priests in schism and excommunicated them for consecrating four bishops without papal approval, an act described as schismatic following Pope Leo XIV's warnings and personal plea to cancel the ceremony.
  • The consecrations took place on July 1 in Écône, Switzerland, involving bishops from Switzerland, the US, and France, and were deemed automatic grounds for excommunication.
  • The Vatican clarified that lay Catholics who formally adhere to the SSPX and place loyalty to it above the pope's authority are also excommunicated, but occasional attendees of SSPX Masses are not necessarily affected.
  • SSPX leader Davide Pagliarani stated that the consecrations were a necessary measure born from love and service to transmit and preserve the Catholic faith, accepting the label of rebels for their traditionalist position.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. National Catholic Register
  3. The New York Times
  4. The Holy See
  5. Vatican News
  6. Society of Saint Pius X
  7. CNN