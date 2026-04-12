Pope Leo XIV urges peace in Ukraine, Lebanon, Sudan and highlights upcoming Africa trip

Diane Duenez
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday appealed for peace in global conflict zones including Ukraine, Lebanon and Sudan while asking for prayers ahead of his upcoming trip to Africa.
Image credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
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Pope Leo XIV on Sunday appealed for peace in global conflict zones including Ukraine, Lebanon and Sudan while asking for prayers ahead of his upcoming trip to Africa.

In messages posted on social media and remarks delivered in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff called for prayers for those suffering due to war, with particular attention to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

“May the light of Christ bring comfort to afflicted hearts and strengthen the hope for peace,” he said, urging that “the international community’s attention to the tragedy of this war not waver.”

The pope also expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon, describing a time marked by “sorrow, fear, and unwavering hope in God.” He called on parties involved in conflict there to declare a ceasefire and seek a peaceful solution.

“The principle of humanity… entails a moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the horrific effects of war,” he said.

Although there is a ceasefire in the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have continued. Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah.

Marking the upcoming third anniversary of the conflict in Sudan, Leo renewed his appeal for warring parties to lay down their arms and begin dialogue without preconditions.

“How much the Sudanese people are suffering, innocent victims of this inhuman tragedy,” he said, urging combatants to “silence their weapons” and pursue “a sincere dialogue aimed at ending this fratricidal war as soon as possible.”

Earlier, addressing faithful gathered for the Regina Caeli prayer, Leo reflected on the Gospel for the Second Sunday of Easter, also known as Divine Mercy Sunday. 

After the prayer, Leo asked the faithful to accompany him spiritually on his apostolic journey beginning Monday, which will take him to several African nations, including Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

Leo concluded by urging continued prayer and faithfulness, particularly in a world “in such great need of peace.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Pope Leo XIV's public appeals for peace in Ukraine, Lebanon and Sudan reflect the Catholic Church's stated positions on active conflicts affecting millions, including communities with ties to American Catholic parishes.

Pope calls for Ukraine attention

Leo urged the international community not to let attention to the Ukraine war waver, a position relevant to American Catholics and policymakers tracking Church stances on the conflict.

Africa trip begins Monday

Leo announced an apostolic journey starting Monday to Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea, asking the faithful to accompany him spiritually.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Pope Leo XIV via X
  2. Vatican News

Sources

  1. Pope Leo XIV via X
  2. Vatican News

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