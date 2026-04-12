Pope Leo XIV urges peace in Ukraine, Lebanon, Sudan and highlights upcoming Africa trip

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday appealed for peace in global conflict zones including Ukraine, Lebanon and Sudan while asking for prayers ahead of his upcoming trip to Africa.

In messages posted on social media and remarks delivered in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff called for prayers for those suffering due to war, with particular attention to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

“May the light of Christ bring comfort to afflicted hearts and strengthen the hope for peace,” he said, urging that “the international community’s attention to the tragedy of this war not waver.”

The pope also expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon, describing a time marked by “sorrow, fear, and unwavering hope in God.” He called on parties involved in conflict there to declare a ceasefire and seek a peaceful solution.

“The principle of humanity… entails a moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the horrific effects of war,” he said.

Although there is a ceasefire in the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have continued. Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah.

Marking the upcoming third anniversary of the conflict in Sudan, Leo renewed his appeal for warring parties to lay down their arms and begin dialogue without preconditions.

“How much the Sudanese people are suffering, innocent victims of this inhuman tragedy,” he said, urging combatants to “silence their weapons” and pursue “a sincere dialogue aimed at ending this fratricidal war as soon as possible.”

Earlier, addressing faithful gathered for the Regina Caeli prayer, Leo reflected on the Gospel for the Second Sunday of Easter, also known as Divine Mercy Sunday.

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After the prayer, Leo asked the faithful to accompany him spiritually on his apostolic journey beginning Monday, which will take him to several African nations, including Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

Leo concluded by urging continued prayer and faithfulness, particularly in a world “in such great need of peace.”