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Pope Leo XIV visits Monaco, calls for rejection of greed and ‘idols’

Diane Duenez
For his first international trip of 2026, Pope Leo XIV took a day trip to Monaco.
Image credit: AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
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For his first international trip of 2026, Pope Leo XIV took a day trip to Monaco.

He met with Prince Albert II. The two represent the two smallest countries in the world. The pontiff visited for nine hours in an effort to show how two small countries can make a large impact on the world. 

Prince Albert and Leo met in January at the Vatican. They both have something in common — the United States. Prince Albert’s mother, Grace Kelly, was an American. The pontiff is from Chicago. Catholicism is the official religion of the small nation.

During his stay, Leo was able to visit the Prince’s Palace, meet with teens and celebrate a Mass at Louis II Stadium.

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During his homily, he urged the billionaire residents to share their wealth and let go of “idols”.

“Idolaters are thus narrow-minded people who look at what captivates their gaze, ultimately darkening it,” Leo preached during his homily. “Liberation from idols is thus deliverance from power understood as dominion, from wealth turned into greed, from vanity masquerading as beauty.”

Prior to the Mass, the pope gave the prince artwork created at the Vatican. The mosaic is St. Francis of Assisi — Francis was a wealthy Italian who gave up his money to help those in need.

During his message regarding idols, Leo also pointed to the ongoing wars.

“Idolatry makes people slaves of each other, but purification from idolatry sanctifies them,” he said. “It is a gift of grace that makes people children of God, and brothers and sisters to one another.  This gift sheds light on our present, for the wars that stain it with blood are the fruit of the idolatry of power and money.”

This the first time in nearly 500 years a pope has visited Monaco. It was Pope Paul III who made the trip in 1538.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Pope Leo XIV used a rare papal visit to Monaco to deliver a direct message to the principality's wealthy residents about materialism and global conflict, marking the first such trip in nearly 500 years.

Religious leader addresses wealth concentration

The pope urged Monaco's billionaire residents to share their wealth and reject materialism during a Mass at Louis II Stadium.

Rare diplomatic engagement between microstates

The nine-hour visit represents the first papal trip to Monaco since 1538, emphasizing cooperation between the world's two smallest countries.

Papal commentary on current wars

Leo attributed ongoing global conflicts to what he described as idolatry of power and money during his homily.

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Behind the numbers

According to Vatican News, more than 80% of Monaco's approximately 38,000 inhabitants are Catholic, though only around 8% identify as practicing Catholics. The visit included a mass at Louis II Stadium attended by approximately 15,000 people. Monaco is the world's second smallest state after Vatican City, covering less than 2 square kilometers.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize the Pope's criticism of wealth inequality and "structures of sin" creating "chasms between poor and rich." Right-leaning sources focus more on the Pope's message about protecting human life and his encouragement of Christian witness, with less emphasis on economic inequality themes.

Global impact

According to Vatican sources, the Pope referenced global conflicts, stating that "displays of force and the logic of omnipotence wound the world and jeopardise peace." During the mass, he condemned "hidden schemes of powerful authorities who are eager to kill without scruples" and urged people not to "grow accustomed to the clamour of weapons."

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Sources

  1. Vatican News
  2. The Holy See

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Sources

  1. Vatican News
  2. The Holy See

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