Pope rejects claims of feud with Trump, says remarks were misinterpreted

Diane Duenez
Image credit: LUCA ZENNARO / Contributor

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Pope Leo XIV said Saturday that comments he made criticizing global abuses of power were not aimed at President Donald Trump, dismissing suggestions that the two leaders are engaged in a public feud.

Speaking to reporters while flying to Angola, the third stop on his Africa tour, the American-born pontiff said his recent address warning of a world dominated by “a handful of tyrants” was written well before Trump publicly criticized him.

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He said the speech reflected long-standing church positions on war and peace, not any specific political leader.

“That is not my interest at all,” the pope said, adding that he had no intention of entering a political debate and that his message had been filtered through a partisan lens.

The comments followed a sharp exchange earlier in the week after Trump accused the pope of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” responding to the pontiff’s opposition to the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Trump also briefly posted, then removed, an image of himself resembling Jesus on social media that drew criticism from some Christian leaders. The president said he thought it was a picture of him “as a doctor.”

Despite the criticism, Leo said he would continue urging an end to armed conflict and calling for negotiations, particularly amid growing concerns over nuclear escalation.

The tension surfaced again Thursday during a Mass in Cameroon, where the pope condemned leaders who invoke religion to justify violence or consolidate power. He warned against exploiting faith for military, political or economic purposes, saying such actions corrupt what is sacred.

 Trump has also dismissed the idea that he and the pope are in conflict.

“I’m not fighting with him,” Trump said. “I have a right to disagree with the pope.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A public dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Donald Trump over foreign policy and religion has drawn attention to how religious authority and political power intersect in ways that affect how Americans receive moral and civic messaging from both figures.

Disputed framing of papal remarks

Pope Leo XIV said his speech about global abuses of power was written before Trump criticized him and was not directed at the president, though the exchange has been widely interpreted through a partisan lens.

Trump's public criticism of the pope

Trump accused Pope Leo XIV of being "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy" in response to the pontiff's opposition to the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Religion invoked in political conflict

The pope condemned leaders who use religion to justify violence or consolidate power, a message delivered during a Mass in Cameroon amid the ongoing public dispute with Trump.

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Behind the numbers

Pope Leo XIV's Africa tour spans 11 cities in four countries, covering nearly 11,185 miles. According to Vatican statistics, about a fifth of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics live in Africa.

Community reaction

Trump's social media attacks on the pope drew criticism from Catholics including American conservatives, according to multiple sources. One source notes former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene described Trump's AI-generated Jesus-like image as "blasphemy."

Global impact

The feud between the first American pope and the U.S. president has drawn international attention during Leo's tour of Africa, a continent where the Catholic Church is growing. The Vatican's peace message also touches on the Russia-Ukraine war, with the Russian Orthodox Church having justified Moscow's invasion as a "holy war."

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Sources

  1. Vatican News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the exchange as a "war of words," highlighting the Pope"preaching peace" and refusing a debate.
  • Media outlets in the center downplay the feud and cite claims reporting "has not been accurate."
  • Media outlets on the right deflect blame, stressing opposition was "not the intention," that "tyrants" was not aimed at President Donald Trump, and portraying him a "target of repeated attacks."

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Media landscape

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86 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Pope Leo XIV said he is not interested in debating U.S. President Donald Trump about the Iran war and emphasized that his peace message reflects the broader Gospel, not a personal attack on Trump.
  • Trump criticized Pope Leo's peace advocacy on his social media platform Truth Social, calling his peace preaching weak and unacceptable and accusing him of being soft on crime and foreign policy.
  • Leo stated that his speech condemning war was prepared two weeks before Trump's comments and highlighted his focus on accompanying Catholics during his trip to Africa.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, Pope Leo XIV told reporters aboard the papal plane that his recent remarks decrying a world "ravaged by a handful of tyrants" were not aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump, stating debating him is "not in my interest at all."
  • The pontiff clarified that his speech, delivered Thursday in Bamenda, Cameroon, was written two weeks ago, long before Trump criticized his peace preaching on Truth Social.
  • Trump criticized the pope as "WEAK on Crime" and "terrible for Foreign Policy" on April 12, sparking media coverage; Leo told journalists the narrative "has not been accurate" regarding his tour's intent.

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Key points from the Right

  • Pope Leo XIV described Cameroon as a country rich in opportunities and emphasized proclaiming the Gospel while promoting fraternity, justice and trust in the Lord during his Apostolic Journey in Africa.
  • He addressed misunderstandings caused by political comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about him, stating that debating Trump was not in his interest.
  • The Pope expressed his primary mission as being a pastor to the Catholic faithful in Africa and celebrated with and encouraged them throughout his journey.

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Sources

  1. Vatican News

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