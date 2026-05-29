Popular former Iowa superintendent sentenced for illegally being in the US

Devin Pavlou
A former Iowa school superintendent has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for lying about his immigration status.
Image credit: Reuters

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An Iowan judge sentenced the former superintendent of the state’s largest school district to two years in federal jail for lying about his immigration status, since he was illegally in the country. 

Ian Roberts, a native of Guyana, was a successful and well-liked superintendent, The New York Times reported. Roberts worked as superintendent for more than two years. His arrest during a school field day event sparked protests and confusion. 

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On Friday, Roberts apologized for his crimes, which also included owning a gun while in the country illegally, The Times reported.

“I committed a crime,” Roberts, dressed in a green and white jail uniform, told the judge. “I broke the law — something that I’ve spent 25 years or more telling children and adults not to do.”

How did this go on for so long?

In September 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Roberts near a school after he ran from officers. ICE agents later found a gun inside his school-owned vehicle. 

The Times reported that many in the community initially believed ICE made a mistake and that it was impossible that their beloved superintendent could have been illegally living in the country. But details emerged that Roberts had repeatedly lied about his immigration status.

Roberts later resigned as superintendent. During his trial, federal prosecutors outlined that Roberts had hopped from school district to school district for years. 

MacKenzie Tubbs, one of the prosecutors in Roberts’ case, talked about the positive things he did as an education official in Des Moines and elsewhere. Despite his dedication to students, she said that didn’t detract from his crimes. 

“He made a choice to exploit the trust that the public gave him,” Tubbs said.

What’s next?

Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger spoke to the court during her sentencing and explained why she was giving almost all of what prosecutors were asking for. She said Roberts’ crimes were a series of serious crimes and “not an isolated ethical lapse or administrative error.”

But she also praised Roberts’ efforts as the superintendent, saying he had a “positive impact in this community and others despite the deception.” She wished him “the best moving forward” before he was led out of the courtroom, The Times reported. 

Des Moines Public Schools officials expect to have a permanent superintendent in place by July 2027, after interim Superintendent Matt Smith’s term ends.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A federal judge sentenced the former superintendent of Iowa's largest school district to two years in prison for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on employment documents and illegally possessing firearms, exposing gaps in how public school districts verify the legal work status of senior hires.

School hiring oversight exposed

Des Moines Public Schools revised its conflict-of-interest policy after an audit, and the district has sued the search firm it used to vet Roberts, who prosecutors alleged submitted a counterfeit Social Security card when hired.

I-9 verification at issue

Prosecutors alleged Roberts falsely attested to U.S. citizenship on his I-9 employment authorization form, a document every employer is required to collect from new hires.

District leadership remains unsettled

Des Moines Public Schools, which serves 30,000 students, does not expect a permanent superintendent until July 2027, when interim Superintendent Matt Smith's term ends.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 53 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Roberts led a district of 30,000 students and earned $286,716 annually. He faced up to 20 years in prison but received 24 months, with roughly 9 months credited for time already served. Prosecutors had sought 37 months.

Community reaction

Roberts' arrest prompted student walkouts and parent protests in Des Moines. Dozens of community members submitted letters of support, while Iowa Republicans called for investigations into the district's hiring practices.

History lesson

Roberts navigated two visas, four green card applications and multiple employment authorization filings over 30 years. Temporary approvals along the way provided valid documents that allowed him to continue working, illustrating how complex U.S. immigration pathways can produce prolonged legal ambiguity.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Ian Roberts’ case through the lens of enforcement and human consequence, using softer, process-oriented language like “before likely deportation,”
  • Media outlets in the center stay closest to the legal basics, stressing the 2-year sentence, federal offenses, and plea context, including his Guyana connection and potential 20-year exposure.
  • Media outlets on the right lean harder into accountability and partisan conflict, highlighting “Trump’s immigration crackdown” and, in one case, turning the story into a jab about lawmakers being “silent.”

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Media landscape

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54 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Ian Roberts, former superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, faces sentencing for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and illegal firearm possession, with up to 20 years in prison followed by likely deportation to Guyana.
  • Roberts pleaded guilty to charges related to using a counterfeit Social Security card and lacking employment authorization for nearly two decades despite knowing he was not lawfully in the U.S..
  • Prosecutors recommend a 37-month prison sentence, while Roberts' attorneys request probation to aid his removal from the U.S..
  • Roberts' lawyers highlight his public service and the hardships of deportation separating him from his family, while prosecutors stress that his actions were deliberate and harmed public trust.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts faces sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty to federal fraud, immigration, and firearms charges. Prosecutors seek 37 months in prison, while his defense team advocates for probation to facilitate his likely deportation.
  • Prosecutors alleged Roberts knowingly lacked employment authorization for nearly his entire two-decade career, using a counterfeit Social Security card to secure the superintendent role. He was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last year while driving his school-issued Jeep Cherokee.
  • Dozens of supporters, including State Representative and Pastor Rob Johnson, submitted letters supporting Roberts, framing his request for probation as an opportunity to acknowledge his positive community impact despite admitted failures to comply with federal law.
  • Emphasizing his conduct, prosecutors argued that Roberts 'cultivated a public image grounded in integrity, leadership, and authenticity,' yet deliberately obtained employment without authorization across multiple states, undermining those values.
  • Guyana remains the likely destination for Roberts, a country where he has not lived for thirty years. His attorneys note he will be left without his career, wife, and children despite his years of public service.

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Key points from the Right

  • Ian Roberts, former superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, pleaded guilty to falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and illegal firearm possession and faces sentencing with possible imprisonment before deportation to Guyana.
  • Roberts admitted to using a counterfeit Social Security card and working without authorization for nearly 20 years to hold his superintendent job.
  • Prosecutors recommend a 37-month prison sentence due to deliberate misrepresentation of legal status, while Roberts' lawyers seek probation to ease his removal from the U.S..
  • Roberts' attorneys emphasize his public service and warn deportation will separate him from his family and career, while prosecutors argue he prioritized self-interest over the law and public duty.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times