Porter staffers counter viral backlash as California governor’s race shifts

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter is facing renewed scrutiny over her conduct — and now, former staffers are stepping in to defend her.

In a letter released Monday, 30 former aides pushed back on viral videos that have circulated in recent months, arguing they present an incomplete picture of the Democrat. It comes as she competes in a tight primary for California governor. The timing is notable.

The race has shifted following former Congressman Eric Swalwell’s exit amid sexual assault allegations, opening a clearer path for Porter to consolidate support.

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Staffers push back on viral narrative

The letter directly addresses clips that have fueled questions about Porter’s temperament, including a 2021 video in which she’s heard telling a staffer to “get out of my f——- shot.”

Supporters say those moments don’t reflect how she led behind the scenes.

“We believe the public should understand the full person we know, not a caricature built from a few clips on a bad day,” the letter reads. “She demanded a lot, but she also fought for us, mentored us, and stood by us when life got hard.”

They describe Porter as demanding but fair — a “workhorse” who “asked of us what she expected of herself.”

“A few video clips of our worst moments are not the full or honest measure of Katie or anyone’s career,” the letter adds. “That’s the truth.”

Pattern of scrutiny

The controversy isn’t tied to a single incident.

Porter also drew attention during a tense exchange with a local CBS reporter in a televised interview, where she threatened to walk off set.

As Straight Arrow News previously reported, while in Congress, she faced internal complaints, including allegations of demoting an employee. Court filings from her divorce also included claims of verbal abuse, which added to broader questions about her conduct.

Porter responded to questions about her conduct in a statement to Politico.

“It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress,” Porter said. “I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

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Dynamics of California gubernatorial race shifting

Porter is one of several candidates vying for a spot in the general election.

With Swalwell dropping out, five other candidates lead the polls ahead of the June primary. There are three Democrats, billionaire Tom Steyer, Porter and former Barack Obama cabinet secretary Xavier Becerra; and two Republicans, former Fox News host Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The top two vote-getters in June – regardless of party – will advance, raising the possibility of a split Democratic vote in a crowded field.

Recent polling shows Porter holding steady support, but the race remains fluid as candidates compete to define themselves, and each other, heading into the primary.