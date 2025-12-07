Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Postal Service ramps up for holiday rush as officials urge customers to ship early

Diane Duenez (Weekend Managing Editor)
Image credit: A postal worker sorts mail at the United States Postal Service (USPS) Processing & Distribution Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Summary

Postal Service prepares for peak season

The U.S. Postal Service says it is ready for the holiday surge, with facilities capable of processing tens of thousands of packages per hour.

Officials urge customers to ship early

Postal leaders stress proper packaging and early mailing to avoid delays amid an estimated 88 million holiday packages.

Network upgrades boost capacity

With more than 600 sorting machines and 14,000 seasonal hires, USPS has increased daily processing capacity to meet nationwide demand.

Full story

With the holiday rush underway, U.S. Postal Service employees say they are prepared for what they call their “Super Bowl” — a season in which an estimated 88 million packages are expected to move through the network.

“This is our Super Bowl. We’re ready to go, and we’re happy to serve the people during peak season,” said George Banks, senior manager of distribution operations at the USPS Los Angeles Processing and Distribution Center.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Workers at USPS facilities across the country are bracing for the surge, as package delivery increasingly resembles a team sport. To keep the system running smoothly, officials are urging customers to ship early and package their items carefully.

“If you’re going to ship something in a repurposed box, make sure you take all the markings, labels and decals off that are not ours so those barcodes don’t mix with our system,” said USPS strategic communications specialist Natashi Garvins. That includes removing labels such as “hazardous” or “fragile,” she said.

“If we can’t identify that it has clear art over the window process, we’re going to have to pull that out too,” she added.

Once packages are properly prepared, they move through high-output sorting machines and conveyor belts.

“This building processes around 30,000 packages an hour. Each machine is capable of processing about 10,000 packages an hour,” Banks said.

With so many parcels expected, officials are renewing a familiar seasonal message: “Ship early, ship early, ship early. I can’t say that enough,” Garvins said.

The Postal Service says it expanded and modernized its network heading into the peak season. The agency has opened hundreds of upgraded facilities and now operates 614 package-sorting machines nationwide, increasing daily processing capacity to roughly 88 million packages — up from 60 million last year. USPS also plans to hire 14,000 temporary workers to support its full-time staff.

Customers can expect average delivery times of less than three days, with two- to three-day service for regional shipments, according to the agency. Local post office hours are available on the USPS website.

USPS also launched a live Holiday Mail Counter to track the number of mail pieces and packages accepted into its system throughout the season.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez (Weekend Managing Editor)
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman (Digital Producer) and Cole Lauterbach (Managing Editor) contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for a record holiday shipment season by modernizing its operations, increasing capacity and urging customers to ship early to ensure timely deliveries.

Holiday shipping demand

An estimated 88 million packages will move through the Postal Service network during the holiday season, highlighting the scale and logistical challenges faced by USPS.

Operational upgrades

According to USPS officials, expanded facilities and new sorting machines have increased daily processing capacity, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce delays during peak season.

Customer guidance

USPS representatives emphasize the importance of customers packaging items correctly and shipping early to avoid confusion in sorting and minimize delivery delays.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.