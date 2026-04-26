Power naps or warning signs? Study raises red flags for frequent nappers

Diane Duenez
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Longer and more frequent daytime naps may be a warning sign of underlying health problems in older adults, according to new research.

study published in JAMA Network Open tracked 1,338 adults aged 56 and older for up to 19 years using wrist-worn activity monitors. Researchers found that each additional daily nap was linked to a 7% higher risk of death, while each extra hour of daytime sleep raised the risk by about 13%.

Older adults who mainly napped in the morning faced about a 30% higher risk of death than those who napped in the early afternoon. The link remained even after accounting for nighttime sleep, chronic illness, depression and physical activity.

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Researchers stressed that naps themselves are not harmful. Instead, excessive or early daytime sleep may reflect health issues such as sleep disorders, heart disease or neurological changes.

This is correlation, not causation,” said lead author Chenlu Gao. “But changes in napping patterns, especially morning sleepiness, can be an important signal.”

Morning naps stood out as especially important. Healthy adults are typically most alert earlier in the day, so regular morning sleep may reflect problems such as disrupted body clocks, poor-quality nighttime sleep, sleep apnea, heart disease, depression or neurological conditions.

Sleep experts say the results fit with existing advice: naps can be helpful, but timing and length matter.

“There’s nothing inherently wrong with napping,” Dr. Tony Cunningham, a sleep specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, told the Boston Globe. “But when sleep patterns change suddenly or naps start stretching longer and earlier, that’s something to pay attention to — especially in older adults.”

Many sleep specialists recommend naps of 10 to 30 minutes, taken in the early afternoon, ideally before 3 p.m. Short naps can improve alertness and mood without interfering with nighttime rest. Longer naps may increase grogginess and make it harder to sleep later.

The researchers noted that their findings don’t necessarily apply to younger adults or to cultures where midday naps are a normal part of daily life. The study also focused on retired older adults, whose sleep schedules may differ from those of working people.

Still, the results highlight how wearable devices could help track subtle health changes over time. Shifts in nap habits could give doctors an early clue that something is wrong.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A long-term study links increased napping frequency and duration in older adults to higher mortality risk, giving adults 56 and older a concrete health signal to discuss with doctors.

Pattern changes warrant attention

Sleep specialists say sudden shifts in nap length or timing in older adults are worth flagging to a doctor, as they may reflect conditions like sleep apnea, heart disease or neurological changes.

Recommended nap window is narrow

Many sleep specialists recommend naps of 10 to 30 minutes taken before 3 p.m., with longer naps linked to grogginess and disrupted nighttime sleep.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. JAMA Network
  2. The Boston Globe

Sources

  1. JAMA Network
  2. The Boston Globe

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