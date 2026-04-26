Power naps or warning signs? Study raises red flags for frequent nappers

Longer and more frequent daytime naps may be a warning sign of underlying health problems in older adults, according to new research.

A study published in JAMA Network Open tracked 1,338 adults aged 56 and older for up to 19 years using wrist-worn activity monitors. Researchers found that each additional daily nap was linked to a 7% higher risk of death, while each extra hour of daytime sleep raised the risk by about 13%.

Older adults who mainly napped in the morning faced about a 30% higher risk of death than those who napped in the early afternoon. The link remained even after accounting for nighttime sleep, chronic illness, depression and physical activity.

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Researchers stressed that naps themselves are not harmful. Instead, excessive or early daytime sleep may reflect health issues such as sleep disorders, heart disease or neurological changes.

“This is correlation, not causation,” said lead author Chenlu Gao. “But changes in napping patterns, especially morning sleepiness, can be an important signal.”

Morning naps stood out as especially important. Healthy adults are typically most alert earlier in the day, so regular morning sleep may reflect problems such as disrupted body clocks, poor-quality nighttime sleep, sleep apnea, heart disease, depression or neurological conditions.

Sleep experts say the results fit with existing advice: naps can be helpful, but timing and length matter.

“There’s nothing inherently wrong with napping,” Dr. Tony Cunningham, a sleep specialist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, told the Boston Globe. “But when sleep patterns change suddenly or naps start stretching longer and earlier, that’s something to pay attention to — especially in older adults.”

Many sleep specialists recommend naps of 10 to 30 minutes, taken in the early afternoon, ideally before 3 p.m. Short naps can improve alertness and mood without interfering with nighttime rest. Longer naps may increase grogginess and make it harder to sleep later.

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The researchers noted that their findings don’t necessarily apply to younger adults or to cultures where midday naps are a normal part of daily life. The study also focused on retired older adults, whose sleep schedules may differ from those of working people.

Still, the results highlight how wearable devices could help track subtle health changes over time. Shifts in nap habits could give doctors an early clue that something is wrong.

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