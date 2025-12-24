Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.7 billion ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

Julia Marshall
Someone could be waking up very rich on Christmas. The Powerball jackpot has surged to $1.7 billion, with the next drawing on Wednesday.
Image credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
Summary

$1.7 billion

Dreaming of a Christmas miracle? The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion ahead of Wednesday night’s Christmas Eve drawing.

Cash option

A single winner could take the cash option — about $781 million — and wake up to one unforgettable holiday morning.

Record jackpot

The prize is now the fourth-largest in Powerball history, and the second top-five jackpot of 2025.

Full story

Someone could be waking up very rich on Christmas morning. The Powerball jackpot has surged to $1.7 billion, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night — Christmas Eve.

If there’s a winner, the lump-sum cash option would be $781.3 million, before taxes. That’s a Christmas gift most people wouldn’t mind unwrapping.

Powerball and Christmas wins

There’s precedent for holiday luck. Powerball says they’ve drawn jackpot winners on Christmas Eve, in 2011, and four times on Christmas Day, in 1996, 2002, 2010, and 2013.

“Much like the holidays, Powerball is a game that brings people together to dream big and hope for a brighter future,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “We hope this growing jackpot inspires excitement and joy, and, most importantly, good will to all.”

Plenty of smaller winners, too

Tuesday night’s drawing didn’t produce a jackpot winner, but it wasn’t a total bust.

The winning numbers — 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and red Powerball 7 — helped nine people nationwide match all five white balls, each winning $1 million. Another 107 tickets won $50,000, and 28 won $100,000. 

Lottery officials remind players to check their tickets carefully. Even without hitting the jackpot, there’s still real money on the line.

A record-setting year

Wednesday night’s prize is the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot ever. It’s also the second jackpot to crack the game’s top five in 2025, following September’s $1.787 billion drawing.

That prize was split between tickets sold in Missouri and Texas

Now the reality check: your odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. But tickets cost just $2, and — statistically speaking — someone eventually wins.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and will be streamed live on Powerball.com.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.7 billion, highlighting widespread public interest in lotteries and their economic and social effects, especially during the holiday season.

Lottery jackpots

The increasing size of lottery jackpots like Powerball raises public excitement, driving participation and attention to how large prizes are won or distributed.

Holiday timing

The drawing coinciding with Christmas Eve adds a cultural and emotional dimension, potentially increasing ticket sales as people hope for transformative holiday fortunes.

Economic impact

Massive jackpots generate economic effects, from increased lottery revenues to the real financial gains for winners and the importance of reminding participants about their odds.

