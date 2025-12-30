Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Powerful winter storm pushes east as cleanup begins in Midwest

Jason K. Morrell
A winter storm is disrupting daily life across large parts of the country, with the potential to knock out power and snarl travel.
Image credit: AP Photo/Ryan Sun
Summary

Bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone is disrupting daily life across large parts of the country, as crews begin cleaning up from blizzard conditions that snarled travel and knocked out power.

Thousands without power

Roughly 350,000 customers without electricity nationwide Monday afternoon, with Michigan accounting for more than a third of those outages.

Storm moves east

As the storm shifts east, forecasters warn of more snow, ice, and strong winds across parts of the Northeast, with the potential for additional power outages and dangerous travel through Tuesday.

Full story

A powerful winter storm is still disrupting daily life across large parts of the country this morning, as crews begin cleaning up from blizzard conditions that snarled travel and knocked out power. What started as a fast-strengthening system in the Midwest is now pushing east, keeping roads, airports, and utilities under strain.

Meteorologists say the storm rapidly intensified into a bomb cyclone, fueled by a sharp clash between frigid Canadian air and lingering warmth to the south. The result: sudden temperature drops, fierce winds, heavy snow, and widespread travel trouble.

Daylight reveals the damage

In southern Minnesota, new video shows the aftermath of whiteout conditions, jackknifed semis, crashed cars, and long recovery operations that had to wait until winds eased and visibility improved. Authorities warned during the storm that travel could become impossible, and in some areas it did.

Farther east, winter weather continues to grip Maine, where crews were out early salting roads and clearing snow as temperatures dropped low enough to refreeze what had already fallen.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Travel still feeling the strain

Air travel remains a major pain point. According to FlightAware, thousands of flights were delayed Monday and hundreds were canceled nationwide as airlines struggled to reset schedules during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

More than 10,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. on Monday, and 960 were canceled.

At Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, snow-covered taxiways, de-icing operations, and long lines at airline counters slowed departures and arrivals. The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground delays at several major airports due to wind, low visibility, and operational constraints as crews worked to clear ice and snow.

Road travel wasn’t much better. State troopers across the Midwest reported dozens of crashes, and in Iowa, high winds continued blowing snow across highways even after blizzard warnings expired, forcing extended closures.

Why this storm packed such a punch

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said the system strengthened quickly enough to meet the definition of a bomb cyclone, a storm whose central pressure drops rapidly, intensifying winds and precipitation.

Courtesy: NOAA

In parts of the central U.S., temperatures plunged by as much as 50 degrees compared to the day before, with wind chills dropping to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit in portions of North Dakota and Minnesota.

Power outages followed. Poweroutage.us reported roughly 350,000 customers without electricity nationwide Monday afternoon, with Michigan accounting for more than a third of those outages.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

What happens next

As the storm shifts east, forecasters warn of more snow, ice, and strong winds across parts of the Northeast, with the potential for additional power outages and dangerous travel through Tuesday.

The advice from emergency officials remains consistent: delay non-essential travel if you can, give crews room to work, and expect conditions to change quickly.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A rapidly intensifying winter storm is disrupting travel, causing widespread power outages, and threatening safety across the U.S. and parts of Canada, highlighting the challenges posed by severe weather to infrastructure and public preparedness.

Severe weather impact

Intense snow, wind, and low temperatures have led to power outages, dangerous travel conditions, and significant risks to daily life and infrastructure, demonstrating the powerful effects of extreme weather events.

Public safety and response

Authorities have issued warnings and implemented travel restrictions, with emergency crews working to manage hazards and restore services, emphasizing the importance of coordinated response during widespread weather crises.

Travel disruption

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled, and major highways have been closed following dozens of road accidents, illustrating the vulnerability of transportation systems to rapid and severe weather changes.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. FlightAware
  3. Reuters
  4. Federal Aviation Administration
  5. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
  6. PowerOutage.com

