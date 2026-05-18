Trump drops $10 billion lawsuit against IRS, establishes ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

Updated 
Julia Marshall
President Trump formally dropped his lawsuit against the IRS in exchange for the DOJ launching a new "Anti-Weaponization Fund."
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President Donald Trump formally dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service on Monday as part of a settlement that creates a fund that may compensate some of his political allies.

As part of the settlement, the Justice Department will administer a nearly $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” that could benefit, among others, people who were convicted of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit, which centered on the 2019 leak of documents concerning Trump’s tax returns, was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning Trump cannot renew similar claims in another civil complaint.

TrumpDropsIRSLawsuitDownload

Anti-Weaponization Fund

The anti-weaponization fund comes from a permanent appropriation that covers claims against the federal government.

According to the Justice Department, the fund will “provide a systematic process to hear and redress claims of others who suffered weaponization and lawfare.”

“As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The Anti-Weaponization Fund will allow the department to issue formal apologies and monetary relief to victims of “weaponization and lawfare,” with claimants submitting claims voluntarily.

It will operate through Dec. 15, 2028, and any leftover funds would be returned to the federal government, according to the DOJ.

As for how the claims will be processed, the DOJ says the fund will consist of five commission members appointed by the attorney general. One will be chosen in consultation with Congress, and the president will have the authority to remove any member.

Lawmaker hesitancy

The news comes after reports of the fund circulated through the media earlier this month.

Officials within the administration previously expressed concerns about using taxpayer money to pay political allies and supporters, with Democratic members of Congress calling the fund a “slush fund.”

The new fund continues Trump’s long history of claims that the Biden administration Justice Department was weaponized against him.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A new federal fund backed by $1.776 billion in taxpayer money will accept claims from individuals who say they were targeted by government "weaponization" or "lawfare," with a DOJ-appointed commission deciding who receives formal apologies or monetary relief.

Taxpayer money funds the claims process

The $1.776 billion allocated to the Anti-Weaponization Fund comes from the DOJ's judgment fund, a permanent federal appropriation drawn from public funds.

Claims process has defined limits

The fund operates only through Dec. 15, 2028, participation is voluntary and any unused money returns to the federal government, according to the DOJ.

Commission structure raises oversight questions

All five commission members are appointed by the Attorney General, one in consultation with Congress, and the president holds removal authority over any member.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. The Associated Press