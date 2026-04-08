Print fades at the AP as buyouts and AI reshape the future of news

Dan Levin
The Associated Press plans to offer buyout to an unknown number of the company’s U.S.-based journalists as they move their focus from print journalism to visual journalism.
Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

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The Associated Press, the world’s largest news organization, plans to offer buyouts to an unknown number of its U.S.-based journalists as it shifts its focus from print to visual journalism. 

The cuts come as the AP seeks new revenue streams, mostly from companies investing in artificial intelligence.

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“We’re not a newspaper company and we haven’t been for quite some time,” Julie Pace, executive editor and senior vice president of the AP, said in an interview.

Buyouts

The exact number of buyouts is unclear, but the union that represents AP newsgatherers said more than 120 of its members received offers.

“The AP employs hundreds of talented journalists who are willing and able to adjust to the changing media landscape,” the News Media Guild said in a statement.

The buyouts are part of a fundamental shift away from the AP’s traditional mission of providing news from around the country and the world to virtually every newspaper in the U.S. The news service will concentrate instead on presenting its reporting through other digital media.

In that sense, the AP is meeting news consumers where they already spend most of their time. At least 86% of adults in the U.S. said they at least get some of their news from a smartphone, computer or tablet, according to Pew Research.

“We can all see the direction that the news industry is going, so I don’t necessarily fault them for that,” Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, told Straight Arrow News. “I do hope that whatever jobs are lost on the print side are made up for on the visual side, and that this doesn’t become a broader downsizing because the AP’s work is particularly crucial these days.”

Already, the company has doubled the number of its video journalists in the U.S. over the last four years.

Robert Picard, a fellow at the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford, told SAN that moving toward digital journalism was “kind of inevitable” for the AP.

However, “oftentimes, buyouts are a first step, and what follows is layoffs,” he said. “So, I hope that’s not the direction this is going.”

(Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Pace said the AP’s goal is to reduce its global staff by less than 5%. She said potential layoffs depend on how many employees accept buyout offers.

Picard’s biggest concern is who will be leaving the AP.

“They’re still going to continue doing their big national and international coverage, but who’s going to cover Iowa?” he said. “Who’s going to cover Idaho? Are they going to reduce the statehouse coverages all around the country, and when that happens, is there somebody going to be able to step up in those states and provide regular coverage?”

The economics

In the news industry, where the eyes go, so do the dollars.

Founded in the mid-1800s, the AP has long depended on print journalism — especially the newspapers that pay for its wire service — for revenue. However, nearly 40% of papers across the country have disappeared.

The last edition of the New York Sun is on display on a newsstand after it announced it would shutdown September 30, 2008 in New York City. The daily newspaper was launched in 2002 as a right-leaning alternative in the nation’s top media market. Unable to find financial backers, the publishers cited its closure due to a steep loss in profits and the recent downfall of the U.S. economy. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Of the ones that are left, nearly half are owned by a handful of companies, which have often stepped in with a goal of cutting spending. With 24 of the nation’s 25 largest newspapers reporting a decline in circulation last year, the AP has increasingly become a luxury that many publishers cannot afford.

“It’s sort of an economic imperative for them,” Picard said. “The number of daily newspapers that subscribe [to the AP] has been going down as newspapers have disappeared. The newspapers that are still using AP, and it is a primary for daily newspapers, are taking less and less of the material and that’s because they are printing fewer pages, and so the growth area for them has been digital.”

Over the past four years, newspaper revenue for the AP has dropped 25%. Two major newspaper companies — including Gannett, the largest publisher in the country — dropped their AP memberships. Now the third-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S., is trying to get out of its contract with the news service.

The AP is seeking new revenue sources that, just a few years ago, would have been unimaginable.

Last month, for instance, it agreed to sell its data on U.S. elections to Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market. It also is moving more into direct-to-consumer products, such as APNews.com, and is increasing its presence on social media, where AP journalists sometimes appear on camera to speak about their stories.

“We’re really trying to embrace that because I do think it’s vital when there is so much misinformation out there,” Pace said.

Impact of AI

The AP also sees artificial intelligence as an important revenue source for the future.

In 2023, the company leased part of its text archive to OpenAI. And last year, it launched on the digital hub Snowflake Marketplace to license data directly to companies building their own AI systems.

The foray into AI is part of the AP’s broader strategy of seeking partnerships in emerging technologies.

“If you can think of a large technology company, they are a customer of ours,” Kristin Heitmann, senior vice president and chief revenue officer of the AP, said in an interview.

Last year, for example, the AP signed a contract to deliver news to consumers through Google’s AI system, Gemini.

The AP also launched AP Intelligence, which sells data to financial and advertising sectors.

What’s not known is how far the AP will go into AI. Fewer than 10% of major newspapers use AI to produce news stories, but “news organizations definitely need to be thinking about an AI strategy,” Timothy Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, told SAN.

So far, the AP’s dalliances with AI do not directly relate to the output of news. But that could change for an organization that publishes roughly 1,100 stories per day.

“AI has the potential to be used for good and for evil alike,” Stern said. “I have no idea what the AP’s plans are. I doubt that an organization as reputable as the AP is going to allow AI to generate news stories or take the place of journalists and journalism.”

Others say AI may have a place in the future of news.

“There’s a lot of journalism work that is rote work that is not really creative writing, if you will,” Picard said. “That can probably be handled by AI once they put the information into it.”

He used sports as an example.

Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles hits the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 7, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

“Doing what happened in a ball game last night, which is basically a rundown of the box score, that it can probably do,” Picard said. “But it can never give you the kind of great sports writing Roger Angell [of The New Yorker] and other great sports writers were able to give over the years and commentary and things of that sort.”

Lee somewhat agreed.

“I just don’t think the models are anywhere close to good enough even to write a boilerplate article about routine news,” he said. “And certainly, if you’re trying to do any kind of analysis or investigative reporting or something like this, nowhere near ready to do anything.”

Still, the AP’s shift from traditional print journalism to new formats isn’t necessarily a negative, analysts said

“I can understand as both businesspeople and storytellers why they want to produce media in the formats that are both more lucrative and more popular, more widely consumed,” Stern said. “So, I don’t necessarily have a problem with that shift, as long as the content doesn’t suffer. I’m less concerned with the medium and more concerned with the depth and breadth of reporting.”

Picard echoed that sentiment.

“The storytelling will change as it goes more and more into digital and video,” he said. “Does that deny people information? One doesn’t know. It depends on how it’s done. Some places, it’s done pretty well. Other places, it’s not done very well, and they miss a lot of other things that should be in a story.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a reporter at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
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Why this story matters

The Associated Press, a primary source of news for local outlets across the country, is restructuring its workforce and revenue model in ways that are already reducing the volume and format of reporting available to American news consumers.

Local coverage may thin out

An expert quoted in the article raised concerns that the AP may reduce statehouse and regional reporting, which many local outlets rely on to cover areas they cannot staff themselves.

Newspaper subscribers losing access

Nearly 40% of U.S. papers have disappeared and 24 of the 25 largest saw circulation declines last year, shrinking the distribution network that delivers the AP's reporting to print readers.

AI licensing already underway

The AP has licensed its text archive to OpenAI and sells data to large technology companies, meaning AP-sourced content is already being used to train AI systems that produce information Americans encounter.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 54 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The AP's newspaper revenue fell 25% over four years and now accounts for less than 10% of total income, while tech company revenue grew 200% in the same period. The News Media Guild says more than 120 union-represented staff received buyout offers.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources gave more prominence to the union's criticism of AP's AI strategy and its refusal to bargain with workers over AI. Right-leaning sources focused more narrowly on the restructuring as part of a broader industry-wide trend of layoffs, with less emphasis on the union's concerns.

History lesson

The AP cut approximately 8% of its staff in late 2024 in a similar modernization effort. Other major outlets including The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News and CBS News have also announced layoffs in recent years amid declining print and advertising revenue.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Pew Research Center
  3. Local News Initiative
  4. Press Gazette
  5. Local News Initiative

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the AP move as an "abandonment of newspaper-focused history," highlighting the union's 120+ buyout figure and threats to local reporting. They use a protective, sympathetic tone about human impact.
  • Media outlets in the center stress business rationale as context for the buyouts.
  • Media outlets on the right use phrases like "pivot away," "layoffs hit" and "dozens" to portray institutional decline. They adopt adversarial, alarmist language about industry collapse.

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Media landscape

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54 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Associated Press is offering buyouts to some U.S.-based journalists to shift focus away from traditional newspaper journalism towards visual journalism and new revenue sources like artificial intelligence and technology companies.
  • The AP has doubled its U.S. Video journalism staff since 2022 and maintains coverage in all 50 states despite reductions in newspaper contracts.
  • Newspaper companies now contribute around 10% of the AP's revenue, with major publishers like Gannett, McClatchy and Lee Enterprises reducing or ending contracts in 2024.
  • The AP is expanding into new business areas such as licensing data to AI companies, partnering with firms like OpenAI and Google, and providing election data, while emphasizing commitment to fast, accurate and unbiased news.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, The Associated Press announced it is offering buyouts to an unspecified number of U.S.-based journalists, accelerating its shift away from the newspaper focus that sustained the organization for more than one century.
  • Revenue from newspapers declined by 25% over the past four years, with big newspaper companies now accounting for just 10% of the organization's income. This financial pressure prompted the strategic pivot.
  • The company reported 200% growth in income from technology companies over the last four years through licensing deals with OpenAI, Google, and Snowflake Marketplace, diversifying revenue beyond traditional news distribution.
  • Executive Editor Julie Pace stated the organization aims to reduce global staff by less than 5%, noting the buyout plan was prepared before Lee Enterprises sought an early exit from its service contract.
  • Despite structural changes, the organization remains committed to maintaining a presence in all 50 states while expanding visual journalism and data-licensing divisions to sustain its news standards amid industry transformation.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Associated Press plans to cut dozens of jobs, affecting less than five percent of its workforce, to restructure and focus on core operations, according to Editor Julie Pace.
  • These layoffs at the AP follow other major cuts in the news industry, including reductions at the Washington Post and CBS News, which laid off six percent of its news staff and closed its radio division.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Pew Research Center
  3. Local News Initiative
  4. Press Gazette
  5. Local News Initiative

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