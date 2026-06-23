Prison guards cut a Rastafarian’s hair. The Supreme Court says he can’t sue

Eva Fedderly
A SCOTUS ruling sparks debate over how to hold guards accountable if they can no longer be sued personally for violating religious rights.
Image credit: U.S. Supreme Court

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Damon Landor, a devout Rastafarian, understood the threat that prisons and jails posed to his hair — and his faith.

Hair is considered sacred in Rastafari, and cutting it violates a religious commitment. Twice Louisiana prison employees had respected Landor’s religious rights and left his dreadlocks alone. But then, in 2020, with three weeks left in Landor’s five-month sentence on a drug-possession charge, he was transferred to a third prison.

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At intake, he showed a guard a printed copy of a court ruling that protected his right to keep his hair. But the guard — as well as the warden — were unmoved. Two officers dragged Landor into another room, handcuffed him to a chair, held him down and then shaved his head. One of them threw the ruling into the trash.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that prison and jail staff cannot be sued individually for financial damages when they violate incarcerated people’s religious rights. 

In its 6-3 ruling, the court was divided along ideological lines. 

The conservative majority ruled against Landor in a departure from its record of mostly deciding in favor of religious protections. Many of the earlier cases centered on claims of discrimination against Christians, not members of minority sects like Rastafari.

Landor sued under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, known as RLUIPA, a law designed to protect incarcerated people. 

Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that while jail and prison employees need to follow the law, the statute does not allow incarcerated people to sue jail staff personally for financial damages. The case could move forward in federal court, Gorsuch wrote, only if the jail employees consented to being sued under RLUIPA. Gorsuch’s decision upheld rulings by lower courts.

“Individuals may not be held liable in their personal capacities under a Spending Clause statute unless those individuals have voluntarily and knowingly consented to answer lawsuits under the statute; because the individual defendants in this case did not voluntarily and knowingly consent to face RLUIPA liability in an agreement with the federal government, Mr. Landor’s case cannot proceed against them,” Gorsuch wrote. 

“Mr. Landor’s case cannot proceed against them any more than a breach of contract action might proceed against a defendant who never formed a contract,” Gorsuch added. 

In a dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that the majority opinion “magically transforms a federal statute into an invitation to be accepted or declined, deemed binding only if each particular defendant has explicitly agreed to be penalized.” 

Because of the ruling, she wrote, “encroachments on prisoners’ statutory rights are likely to happen with fair frequency, as state-empowered prison officials will have little incentive to abide by federal law, even if it is handed to them on a piece of paper.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, a Republican, praised the ruling but condemned Landor’s treatment.

“Religious liberty is deeply important,” Murrill said in a statement, “and Louisiana has laws on the books protecting it.”

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Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly is a New York City-based legal journalist for Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The Supreme Court has ruled that incarcerated people cannot sue individual prison or jail staff for money damages when those employees violate their religious rights under federal law.

Reduced recourse for incarcerated people

People in prison or jail whose religious rights are violated under RLUIPA can no longer pursue personal financial damages against the individual employees responsible, according to the ruling.

Enforcement depends on consent

The majority held that individual staff can only be sued under RLUIPA if they personally consented to liability, a condition the court said was not met in this case.

Dissent flags deterrence gap

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in dissent that the ruling gives prison officials little incentive to follow federal religious-rights law, making violations more likely.

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Behind the numbers

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections. Landor had grown his hair for nearly 20 years; he had three weeks left of a five-month sentence when guards shaved his head. All 10 federal circuit courts had previously ruled against individual-capacity damages under RLUIPA.

Community reaction

Civil liberties and religious organizations across faiths — including Christians, Jews, Muslims and Sikhs — had backed Landor's challenge. The ACLU's Daniel Mach called the ruling "a devastating blow to the religious freedom and dignity of incarcerated people" and said it "sends a dangerous message that prison officials may escape accountability even for egregious violations of federal law."

Debunking

Louisiana did not contest that Landor was mistreated. The state acknowledged the conduct was "antithetical to religious freedom" and amended its prison grooming policy after the incident. The Supreme Court's ruling did not determine whether a RLUIPA violation occurred — only whether individual officials could be held personally liable for damages.

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Sources

  1. Supreme Court
  2. The Washington Post
  3. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ruling as part of a broader assault on religious-liberty claims, stressing phrases like “religious rights,” “against, and “hostile to lawsuits,” and warning it could make enforcement harder for other faiths.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right are more restrained, centering the legal result and the law “designed to protect inmates’ religious rights,” while de-emphasizing wider ideological fallout.

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Media landscape

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93 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Damon Landor, a Rastafarian inmate, cannot sue prison officials for cutting his dreadlocks, which he claimed violated his religious rights under RLUIPA.
  • Landor was handcuffed and forcibly had his dreadlocks shaved off despite his protests; he had not cut his hair for 20 years due to observing the Nazirite vow.
  • The state acknowledged that Landor was mistreated and stated it changed its grooming policy to protect Rastafarian prisoners.
  • The court ruled that prisoners cannot seek monetary damages under the federal law protecting their religious rights.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, The Supreme Court ruled that Damon Landor, a devout Rastafarian, cannot sue Louisiana prison officials for cutting his dreadlocks, restricting religious believers' ability to enforce federal protections in prison.
  • During the final three weeks of his five-month term at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, officials shaved Landor's head after a guard discarded a court ruling protecting religious dreadlocks.
  • Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act does not permit lawsuits for money damages, holding Congress lacks authority to regulate states under the Spending Clause.
  • Three liberal justices dissented, arguing the court should have applied the rationale from a 2020 decision allowing Muslim men to sue under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, though the majority refused to extend that precedent.
  • The Rastafari faith, rooted in 1930s Jamaica, promotes connection to Africa and Old Testament teachings, famously spread by Bob Marley; Louisiana officials stated the state amended its prison grooming policy to prevent similar incidents.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Damon Landor cannot sue Louisiana prison officials for forcibly cutting his dreadlocks during his 2020 incarceration under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act .
  • Landor's dreadlocks, grown for two decades as part of his Rastafari faith, were shaved off at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center despite his objections and a previous appellate court ruling against such actions.
  • The Court decided that RLUIPA does not authorize lawsuits seeking money damages against individual prison employees, distinguishing this from prior rulings under other religious freedom laws.
  • The ruling has drawn dissent from the three liberal justices and concern from religious rights advocates, as it limits prisoners' ability to seek compensation for violations of their religious rights.

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Sources

  1. Supreme Court
  2. The Washington Post
  3. Reuters