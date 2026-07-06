Prosecutors begin laying out murder case in Charlie Kirk killing

Shea Taylor
Image credit: Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Charlie Kirk’s widow and parents are expected in a Utah courtroom this week as prosecutors begin laying out their case against the man accused of assassinating the conservative activist. A judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward

The five-day preliminary hearing is expected to resemble a mini trial, with prosecutors presenting key evidence as they seek to move forward with a capital murder case. 

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Prosecutors say they have extensive evidence against Tyler Robinson, 23. According to prosecutors, Robinson turned himself in after the shooting. They also say he texted a confession to his partner and left a note saying he had an opportunity to kill one of the nation’s leading conservative voices “and I’m going to take it,” according to the Associated Press.

What we know about the case

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder in Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination. He has not yet entered a plea.

Investigators say Robinson drove four hours from his home in St. George to Utah Valley University where Kirk was holding an open debate last September. They say Robinson shot Kirk from the roof of a nearby building before fleeing the scene.

Kadri Suat Celik/Anadolu via Getty Images

Robinson turned himself in after family members said they recognized him in surveillance images. He has been in jail ever since.

Robison faces the death penalty, which is only allowed in Utah when there are aggravating circumstances. Prosecutors plan to argue that Kirk’s shooting at a public gathering endangered others in attendance, creating an aggravating circumstance, according to the AP. 

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Along with aggravated murder, Robinson faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

The pretrial hearings were originally scheduled in April, but they were pushed back after the defense asked for more time to review a bullet analysis and other evidence that could strengthen their case.

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Charlie Kirk co‑founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA in 2012 at 18 years old. 

Cameras in the courtroom

This week’s hearing will be livestreamed and reporters and the public will be allowed to attend after District Judge Tony Graf denied the defense’s request to restrict access.

Robinson’s legal team and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office had asked Graf to ban cameras entirely, raising concerns that the media coverage surrounding the case threatens his ability to get a fair trial. While prosecutors argued that the preliminary hearing should remain open, they did agree with the defense that media should be limited from viewing or copying some of the evidence that could be used in a formal trial.

Graf ruled last month that the defense failed to show public preliminary hearings would prevent Robinson from receiving a fair trial.

“The public and the media enjoy a presumptive right to access court proceedings, including preliminary hearings,” Graf said in his ruling.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, also pushed for the judge to allow cameras in the courtroom.

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Kirk family message

The Kirk family released a statement ahead of Monday’s hearing, saying they will not comment on the case out of “respect for the judicial process.”

“Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father,” the statement reads. “Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A Utah judge is holding a preliminary hearing that could last up to five days to decide whether evidence is sufficient to send a death penalty murder case to trial following the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Public access to proceedings

District Judge Tony Graf ruled that the public and media retain a presumptive right to attend and view the preliminary hearing, which will be livestreamed.

Death penalty threshold

Utah law permits the death penalty only when aggravating circumstances exist; prosecutors argue the shooting at a public gathering qualifies under that standard.

Prosecutors to present evidence

Prosecutors say they have enough evidence against the suspect, Tyler Robinson, who not only turned himself in, but allegedly texted a confession to his partner and left a note saying he had an opportunity to kill one of the nation's leading conservative voices and was "going to take it."

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Times
  3. ABC News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Times
  3. ABC News