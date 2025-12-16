Prosecutors to charge Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner, with parents’ murder

California prosecutors said Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, will be charged with the murder of his parents. Authorities discovered Rob and Michele Singer Reiner’s bodies on Sunday evening at their Los Angeles home.

Police arrested Nick Reiner on Sunday, shortly after they discovered the bodies. District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference that Nick Reiner was suspected of the death of his parents.

Prosecutors plan to file two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders, according to The Associated Press.

“This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city,” LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said. “We will continue to support the Reiner family and ensure that every step forward is taken with care, dignity and resolve.”

What are the details of the case?

Los Angeles police said officers responded to a call that reported two bodies had been discovered inside the residence that Reiner owned in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Authorities initially declined to identify the victims, but Reiner’s family later confirmed their deaths in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the family said.

Investigators said they did not find any sign of forced entry into the home and both victims suffered from stab wounds. Police arrested Nick Reiner hours after discovering the bodies.

Who were Rob and Michele Singer Reiner?

Rob Reiner, 78, was the son of famed comedy writer Carl Reiner and rose to fame as an actor playing Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family.” He later became a successful filmmaker, directing films including “This is Spinal Tap,” “Stand By Me,” “The Princess Bride,” and “A Few Good Men.”

Michele Singer Reiner, 70, was a photographer and a producer of some of her husband’s films. The couple met on the set of “When Harry Met Sally…” and their relationship influenced the film’s happy ending.