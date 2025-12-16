Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Prosecutors to charge Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner, with parents’ murder

Devin Pavlou
California prosecutors said Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, will be charged with the murder of his parents.
Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Criminal investigation

Prosecutors say Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders, following the discovery of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner’s bodies.

Crime scene details

According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to a call about two bodies discovered in the Brentwood residence owned by Rob Reiner and forced entry wasn’t suspected.

Background of victims

Rob Reiner was known as an actor from "All in the Family," and a director of films including "This is Spinal Tap." Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer and producer, and met Rob on the set of 'When Harry Met Sally…."

Full story

California prosecutors said Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, will be charged with the murder of his parents. Authorities discovered Rob and Michele Singer Reiner’s bodies on Sunday evening at their Los Angeles home.

Police arrested Nick Reiner on Sunday, shortly after they discovered the bodies. District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference that Nick Reiner was suspected of the death of his parents.

Prosecutors plan to file two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders, according to The Associated Press

“This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city,” LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said. “We will continue to support the Reiner family and ensure that every step forward is taken with care, dignity and resolve.”

What are the details of the case?

Los Angeles police said officers responded to a call that reported two bodies had been discovered inside the residence that Reiner owned in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Authorities initially declined to identify the victims, but Reiner’s family later confirmed their deaths in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the family said.

Investigators said they did not find any sign of forced entry into the home and both victims suffered from stab wounds. Police arrested Nick Reiner hours after discovering the bodies. 

Who were Rob and Michele Singer Reiner? 

Rob Reiner, 78, was the son of famed comedy writer Carl Reiner and rose to fame as an actor playing Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family.” He later became a successful filmmaker, directing films including “This is Spinal Tap,” “Stand By Me,” “The Princess Bride,” and “A Few Good Men.”

Michele Singer Reiner, 70, was a photographer and a producer of some of her husband’s films. The couple met on the set of “When Harry Met Sally…” and their relationship influenced the film’s happy ending.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Tags:

Why this story matters

The deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner and the arrest of their son highlight issues of family violence, draw public attention due to the couple's prominence in the entertainment industry and raise questions about mental health and legal proceedings in such cases.

Family tragedy

The alleged involvement of a son in the deaths of his parents is a deeply personal and impactful event with emotional resonance for families and communities.

Prominent figures

Rob and Michele Singer Reiner were well-known in the entertainment world, and their loss can affect both fans and the arts community.

Criminal justice

The investigation and prosecution of this case underscore the legal process in handling high-profile and sensitive criminal cases involving family violence.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 28 media outlets

Community reaction

Sources across the spectrum state that the incident has deeply affected the Hollywood community and many individuals in the entertainment industry, with tributes coming from colleagues and friends as reported by several outlets including the Associated Press and People.

Context corner

Rob Reiner was a renowned filmmaker and his wife Michele was a producer and activist, both highly regarded in entertainment and political spheres. The case has received heightened attention due to their prominence and prior public discussion of family struggles with addiction.

Quote bank

District Attorney Hochman stated, “These charges will be two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell described the case as “heartbreaking and deeply personal… for our entire city.”

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the Reiner case procedurally, emphasizing legal details like being "held without bail" and even including broader political context such as "Trump's tirade" against the director.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a strictly factual tone, focusing on the "two counts of murder" without emotional language or characterizations.
  • Media outlets on the right sensationalize the event with terms like "grisly deaths" and graphic descriptions such as "fatally slitting the throats," often characterizing the accused as an "addict son" and prominently featuring the "death penalty" as a punitive outcome.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

28 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, as announced by District Attorney Nathan Hochman.
  • Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home on Dec. 14, according to law enforcement officials.
  • Nick Reiner, arrested hours after his parents' deaths, is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea, as mentioned by his attorney Alan Jackson.
  • Rob Reiner was a well-known actor and director, and Michele Reiner was an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, both celebrated figures in Hollywood.

Key points from the Center

  • In Los Angeles, authorities said Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a knife after his parents were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday, Dec. 14, and he remains in jail without bail.
  • Multiple sources say Rob and Nick had a very loud argument at a party hosted by Conan O'Brien the night before, with witnesses describing Nick acting erratically amid his struggles with addiction and homelessness.
  • Investigators told the AP that Rob and Michele likely died from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Reiner home around 3:30 p.m., and Nick was arrested hours later.
  • Alan Jackson, defense attorney, said Nick Reiner was not medically cleared to appear Tuesday and will not be brought from jail before Wednesday; Jackson offered no further comment and Reiner has not entered a plea.
  • The killings stunned Hollywood, as Rob Reiner, Emmy-winning actor-director, and Michele Singer Reiner, married 36 years with three children, received tributes from Kathy Bates and Bill Clinton.

Key points from the Right

  • Nick Reiner has been charged with murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, by slitting their throats, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office.
  • He faces two counts of first-degree murder and could receive the death penalty if convicted, said District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman.
  • The couple was discovered dead in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, after law enforcement sources reported the incident.
  • Nick Reiner is currently in custody without bail, pending a court arraignment that was delayed due to medical reasons.

Other (sources without bias rating):

