Prosecutors will seek death penalty for National Guard shooter; Trump Mobile phones delayed and no longer ‘American-made’

Shea Taylor
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the National Guard shooter; and Trump Mobile phones still haven't shipped.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode – one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media – to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Left Media Miss

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting two National Guard members, though no federal charges have been filed yet.

Right Media Miss

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s Trump Mobile phones still haven’t shipped, despite a promised Nov. 13 release. The company has quietly changed its claim from “American-made” to “American-proud.”

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, the man accused of shooting two National Guard troops — killing one — could face the death penalty if the nation’s top attorney gets her way. Plus, some customers are raising concerns as they wait for their Trump Mobile phones.

Media Miss by the left: Bondi says DC shooting suspect will face death penalty

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Rahmanullah Lakanwal,  the Afghan national accused of killing one West Virginia National Guard member and critically wounding another near the White House.

“I will tell you early, we will do everything in our power to seek the death penalty against that monster who should not have been in our country,” Bondi said in an interview with Fox News after the shooting.

Lakanwal currently faces murder, assault with intent to kill, and multiple gun charges in D.C. Superior Court. No federal charges have been filed yet, though officials say they are likely as the investigation continues.

Media landscape

Media Miss by the right: Trump Mobile’s T1 phone yet to be delivered, and ‘American-made’ claim softened 

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Mobile T1 phones still haven’t been shipped — even though the product was announced in June and originally slated for a Nov. 13 release.

The date has now disappeared. The Trump Mobile website now simply states orders will ship “later this year.”

Customers have also flagged a quiet change in wording on the site. The device was first marketed as an “American-made design.” It now reads “American-proud design,” raising questions about where the phone is actually manufactured.

Media landscape

For more stories not being reported by partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
