Prosecutors will seek death penalty for National Guard shooter; Trump Mobile phones delayed and no longer ‘American-made’

In this Media Miss Minute, the man accused of shooting two National Guard troops — killing one — could face the death penalty if the nation’s top attorney gets her way. Plus, some customers are raising concerns as they wait for their Trump Mobile phones.

Media Miss by the left: Bondi says DC shooting suspect will face death penalty

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan national accused of killing one West Virginia National Guard member and critically wounding another near the White House.

“I will tell you early, we will do everything in our power to seek the death penalty against that monster who should not have been in our country,” Bondi said in an interview with Fox News after the shooting.

Lakanwal currently faces murder, assault with intent to kill, and multiple gun charges in D.C. Superior Court. No federal charges have been filed yet, though officials say they are likely as the investigation continues.

Media Miss by the right: Trump Mobile’s T1 phone yet to be delivered, and ‘American-made’ claim softened

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s Trump Mobile T1 phones still haven’t been shipped — even though the product was announced in June and originally slated for a Nov. 13 release.

The date has now disappeared. The Trump Mobile website now simply states orders will ship “later this year.”

Customers have also flagged a quiet change in wording on the site. The device was first marketed as an “American-made design.” It now reads “American-proud design,” raising questions about where the phone is actually manufactured.

