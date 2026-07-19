Protecting yourself during the wildfire smoke? Don’t forget your dog.

Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada and Minnesota is blanketing much of the Midwest and Northeast, leading governments to urge people to wear respirators outside. One man’s invention is providing the same protection for dogs.

Mask-wearing has become a necessity for some since Thursday night after plumes of smoke filled with harmful chemicals loomed over the northern parts of the U.S. It has prompted air quality alerts for hazardous and very unhealthy air for all Americans. As experts weigh in on the impacts to a person’s body, Kirby Holmes told Straight Arrow that dogs are overlooked.

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“I found that a little bit odd and surprising that nobody had thought about the needs of dogs because obviously, if we’re protecting ourselves from toxic air pollution, and our dogs are walking outside, they have to go to potty breaks and they have to go on walks and they’re actually sniffing the ground where the ashes falling,” he said. “That should be a concern.”

California fires inspired K9 Mask

Holmes found the inspiration to create dog-focused respirators while watching a 2018 San Francisco Giants game that saw the sky turn orange and fog up from the deadly Camp Fire near Paradise, California.

“It’s a very crisis-oriented product,” he said.

He worked with his cousin Evan Daugherty in the following years to design and manufacture the first N95 mask for dogs that filters out particle matter 2.5, a classification of microscopic dust, soot and smoke that can contain harsh chemicals, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A 2020 pitch on Shark Tank landed them an investment and seven years of ongoing orders.

The investment could see a boost. Google searches of “masks for dogs” are up 450% compared to the previous week.

“We want you to use it for your dog to be in a really safe environment when they go out for walks in a toxic wildfire smoke environment,” Holmes said.

Caution urged when in use

Holmes said Blue Heaven Technologies, based out of Kentucky, certified the filters under the ISO 16890 for PM 2.5, an international standard for air filtration ratings.

“The problem with these kind of micro-toxins is a dog will breathe them in,” he said. ”They get into their lungs, and then the lungs absorb that into the bloodstream, and then the bloodstream circulates through the heart.”

Like humans, veterinarians say dogs with respiratory or cardiac problems are at high risk for smoke-induced illnesses. The American Veterinary Medical Association advised owners to be on alert for coughing, difficulty breathing, excessive nasal discharge and other ailments.

The association also advised people to limit pets’ time outdoors. But for some dogs, that’s not the case, whether due to bathroom breaks or working breeds.

The masks have yet to receive veterinary certification due to associated costs, Holmes said. But the company cautions dog owners to monitor their pet’s health while in use.

A veterinarian told the New York Times’ Wirecutter that dog masks could cause irritation and panic.

Holmes hasn’t received any reported injuries associated with wearing or using the mask.

The masks retail for $49 on the website and Amazon. Off-brand versions of the masks are sold on Amazon, but Holmes cautioned people that they may lack the certification his has and don’t secure around a dog’s head. A mask sold by PSH-Homes on Amazon debuted in 2019 and says the devices have a PM 2.5 filter. It has mostly positive reviews.

Beyond smoke, dog owners told Holmes they’ve been useful against valley fever, volcanic smoke and pollen. Valley fever is an illness prominent in the Southwest that presents in dogs as heavy coughing, fever and severe weight loss, according to the University of Arizona.

“It’s not for trail running. It’s not for exercising,” Holmes said. ”It’s really to be used during a crisis where you can visually monitor your dog and protect them during those moments.”

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