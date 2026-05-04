Putin tightens security amid coup fears inside Kremlin: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tightened security around the Kremlin amid concerns about a possible coup or assassination attempt from within his own political elite, according to a European intelligence report published by investigative media outlet Important Stories.

The report describes a leader operating under heightened threat, with increased time spent in fortified locations and growing concerns over drone attacks and internal instability. Some of the most serious claims remain difficult to independently verify, though the outlet says it corroborated key details through its own sources within Russia’s security services.

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What the report says about internal pressure

The report points to rising strain not just from the war in Ukraine but inside Russia’s security apparatus. The document outlines tighter controls on Putin’s movements, stricter screening for those around him, and growing friction among top officials following attacks on senior military figures.

If accurate, the measures show the Kremlin shifting more focus and resources toward internal security, as threats inside Russia appear to carry increasing weight alongside external pressures.

What the intelligence document describes

The report details new protocols imposed by Russia’s Federal Protective Service, or FSO, including multiple layers of screening for visitors, restrictions on staff communications, bans on public transportation for those employees, and surveillance systems inside the homes of cooks, photographers and bodyguards working with Putin.

It also says Putin and his family have stopped visiting regular residences near Moscow and in Valdai, and that he has spent extended periods in reinforced bunkers, while prerecorded footage is used in some public communications.

Tensions inside Russia’s security leadership

The report describes growing tensions among senior officials after a series of high-profile attacks, including the killing of a top general in Moscow late last year.

According to the document, senior commanders pushed for accountability, with blame shifting across agencies. The Kremlin later expanded additional security protections to multiple high-ranking officers.

The sourcing remains a key caveat. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project notes the document would imply unusually deep access to top Kremlin discussions. CNN also suggests intelligence of this depth is difficult to confirm and may reflect competing narratives as the war continues.

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Broader information control efforts

This heightened state of alert comes alongside tighter control over communication inside Russia.

Earlier this year, the Kremlin officially blocked WhatsApp, disconnecting over 100 million users. As Reuters and The Guardian noted at the time, this was part of a “sovereign internet” strategy designed to transition users to MAX — a state-backed messenger owned by VKontakte, a company with close ties to the Kremlin.

While officials describe MAX as a convenient bundle of state services, the U.S. Helsinki Commission warned in late 2025 that the app provides authorities with access to users’ locations and messages. Efforts to manage information regarding these security concerns are also increasing. Important Stories reports that Russia’s media censor, Roskomnadzor, recently demanded that Apple and Google remove the outlet’s app, accusing it of “destabilizing the socio-political situation.”