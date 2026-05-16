Putin to visit China for talks with Xi as Beijing maintains US diplomacy

Diane Duenez
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China this week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The announcement comes as Beijing engages in parallel diplomacy with the United States following a visit by President Donald Trump.
Image credit: Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images
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Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China this week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The announcement comes as Beijing engages in parallel diplomacy with the United States following a visit by President Donald Trump.

Putin’s May 19–20 trip comes as the two countries mark the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good‑Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, a 2001 agreement signed by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin that laid the groundwork for modern ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Chinese and Russian officials say the leaders will discuss strengthening their “comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation,” as well as major international and regional issues. They are also expected to sign a joint statement and additional agreements while attending events tied to cultural and educational exchanges.

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The upcoming visit follows a visit by Trump, who wrapped up two days of talks in Beijing, describing discussions with Xi as “fantastic.”

On Saturday afternoon, the White House emphasized the importance of the meetings on X, posting a video of Trump saying: “This bond of commerce and respect that stretches back 250 years is the foundation for a future that benefits both of our nations.”

Trump said the two sides discussed global security concerns, including the conflict involving Iran and the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping, a position China reiterated publicly.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry emphasized continued dialogue between Beijing and Washington, saying that once the door for engagement is opened, it “shouldn’t be shut again.”

Trump also said he and Xi shared a goal of ending the war involving Iran, though no details were provided, and claimed progress on trade, including what he described as a potential order by China for 200 Boeing jets.

China has not confirmed the reported aircraft deal. A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide specifics, saying only that cooperation between the two countries could help “promote their respective development.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Simultaneous U.S.-China trade talks and a Russia-China summit are reshaping the diplomatic environment that influences global shipping, trade deals and supply chains American consumers and businesses depend on.

Boeing jet deal unconfirmed

President Donald Trump claimed China agreed to order 200 Boeing jets, but China has not confirmed the deal, leaving its economic impact on the U.S. aerospace sector unverified.

Strait of Hormuz shipping

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping both publicly stated support for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, a waterway critical to global oil shipments that affect U.S. fuel prices.

US-China engagement continues

China's foreign ministry described the reopened dialogue with Washington as something that "shouldn't be shut again," signaling continued bilateral engagement after Trump's visit.

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Context corner

The 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, signed by Putin and then-President Jiang Zemin, formalized Russia-China strategic partnership. The relationship deepened further in February 2022 when both leaders announced a "no limits" partnership just weeks before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources tend to frame Putin's visit as part of routine Moscow-Beijing diplomacy and emphasize China's balancing act between Russia and the U.S. Right-leaning sources place greater emphasis on the strategic significance of the back-to-back visits and the deepening Russia-China alignment as a challenge to Western-led order.

Policy impact

Western sanctions imposed after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine have redirected Moscow's economic focus toward China, which now buys Russian oil and goods in rubles and yuan. Ukraine-brokered peace negotiations remain stalled, with Moscow ruling out a ceasefire unless Kyiv accepts the Kremlin's maximalist demands.

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Sources

  1. Chinese Foreign Ministry
  2. The White House via X

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Sources

  1. Chinese Foreign Ministry
  2. The White House via X