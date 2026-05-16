Putin to visit China for talks with Xi as Beijing maintains US diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China this week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The announcement comes as Beijing engages in parallel diplomacy with the United States following a visit by President Donald Trump.

Putin’s May 19–20 trip comes as the two countries mark the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good‑Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, a 2001 agreement signed by Putin and then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin that laid the groundwork for modern ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Chinese and Russian officials say the leaders will discuss strengthening their “comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation,” as well as major international and regional issues. They are also expected to sign a joint statement and additional agreements while attending events tied to cultural and educational exchanges.

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The upcoming visit follows a visit by Trump, who wrapped up two days of talks in Beijing, describing discussions with Xi as “fantastic.”

On Saturday afternoon, the White House emphasized the importance of the meetings on X, posting a video of Trump saying: “This bond of commerce and respect that stretches back 250 years is the foundation for a future that benefits both of our nations.”

Trump said the two sides discussed global security concerns, including the conflict involving Iran and the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping, a position China reiterated publicly.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry emphasized continued dialogue between Beijing and Washington, saying that once the door for engagement is opened, it “shouldn’t be shut again.”

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Trump also said he and Xi shared a goal of ending the war involving Iran, though no details were provided, and claimed progress on trade, including what he described as a potential order by China for 200 Boeing jets.

China has not confirmed the reported aircraft deal. A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide specifics, saying only that cooperation between the two countries could help “promote their respective development.”