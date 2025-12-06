Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Rep. Adelita Grijalva says she was pushed, sprayed by ICE agents

Cassandra Buchman
Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., said she was "pushed-side and pepper sprayed" by federal immigration agents while on scene at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at an Arizona restaurant on Friday. Grijalva said in a video on X she was at Taco Giro in Tucson to ask for clarification, "which is my right as a member of Congress."
Image credit: AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

'Pushed-aside and pepper sprayed'

Rep. Adelita Grijalva said she was sprayed in the face by a "very aggressive" federal immigration agent and pushed around by others during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a restaurant.

Grijalva's statement

Grijalva said she was there to ask for clarification, "which is my right as a member of Congress."

DHS response

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the lawmaker was not pepper sprayed, but was in the "vicinity" of someone who was.

Full story

Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., said she was “pushed-side and pepper sprayed” by federal immigration agents while on scene at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at an Arizona restaurant on Friday. Grijalva said in a video on X she was at Taco Giro in Tucson to ask for clarification, “which is my right as a member of Congress.”

“[I] was sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent, pushed around by others, when I literally was not being aggressive,” she said. “Once I introduced myself, I assumed that it would be a little calmer. But there was literally only one person that was trying to speak to me in any kind of civil tone, and everyone else was being rude and disrespectful. And I just can only imagine if they’re going to treat me like that, how they’re treating everybody else.”

Along with herself, Grijalva said she also witnessed members of the press and others being sprayed. Grijalva and two of her staff members still had remnants of what the agents sprayed on them after the raid ended, she said.

In another X post, Grijalva posted video footage of the incident.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, in a statement, dismissed Grijalva’s account, claiming she was not pepper sprayed, but was in the “vicinity” of someone who was as “they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement.”

“If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel,” McLaughlin wrote, adding, “Presenting one’s self as a “Member of Congress” doesn’t give you the right to obstruct law enforcement.”

Two law enforcement officers were “seriously injured” during the raid, McLaughlin said.

During an interview with CNN anchor Laura Coates on Friday, Grijalva said “It’s convenient to them to make it seem as if I was doing anything other than inquiring about what was happening.”

Tucson Police were also at the site of the raid. Grijalva said they arrived after ICE was already at Taco Giro, and that they were not the aggressors.

An ICE spokesperson told local outlet WSAZ that multiple arrests were made, with an exact number to be released later.

Local response to ICE raid

The police department confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations served a federal search warrant at Taco Giro on Friday. No munitions or force were deployed by Tucson Police Department employees, the agency said.

“After deploying chemical munitions federal agents requested emergency support from TPD to assist in exiting the area,” Tucson police said. “TPD Rapid Response Team (RRT) personnel responded to the location to support a safe environment.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz put out a statement together stating that they share the fears in the community created by what they called “Trump’s immoral and inhumane immigration policies.”

“Under the Trump Administration unidentified federal agents often intentionally wear clothing with vague words like “police” to purposefully confuse the public,” the officials said. “Their disproportionate use of force, smoke grenades and pepper balls against the public, including our own Representative Adelita Grijalva, is not justified and cannot be tolerated.”

Grijalva was sworn in just last month, seven weeks after she won a special election to fill the seat her late father, Raul Grijalva, once held.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Allegations by Rep. Adelita Grijalva of being pepper sprayed and pushed by federal immigration agents during an ICE raid raise questions about law enforcement conduct, congressional oversight and the treatment of individuals at the scene.

Law enforcement conduct

The incident brings scrutiny to the actions of federal agents, with differing accounts from Grijalva and the Department of Homeland Security about the use of force during the ICE raid.

Congressional oversight

The claims involve a sitting member of Congress attempting to oversee or inquire about federal operations, highlighting potential tensions between elected officials and federal authorities during enforcement actions.

Community and political response

Reactions from local officials and the community reflect ongoing concerns over immigration policies and the impact of federal enforcement on public trust and civil rights.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 63 media outlets

Community reaction

Many local officials and community members, including Tucson's mayor and vice mayor, condemned what they described as a disproportionate use of force. Arizona elected officials and community groups voiced concerns about law enforcement's actions and their impact on the community.

Context corner

This event unfolded amid ongoing national debates over immigration enforcement, particularly under the Trump administration, which has prioritized stricter immigration policies and high-profile Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, often leading to tensions in predominantly Latino communities.

Terms to know

Pepper spray (a chemical agent used for crowd control), ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal law enforcement agency), search warrant (a legal document authorizing law enforcement to conduct a search).

Sources

  1. Rep. Adelita Grijalva via X
  2. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin
  3. CNN
  4. WSAZ

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left vividly emphasize a congresswoman's claim of being "sprayed in the face" by "heavily armed tactical teams" in "combat gear" during an ICE raid, framing it as aggressive government overreach by "goons" and a "lawless agency."
  • Media outlets in the center present both accounts, noting the "chaotic scene" and broader immigration debates.
  • Media outlets on the right immediately casts doubt on her "claims," highlighting the DHS denial and portraying her as a "woke Democrat" "interfering" while de-emphasizing injuries.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

63 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • During a protest at Taco Giro in Tucson, Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., was pepper-sprayed by federal agents while questioning their actions during an ICE raid.
  • Grijalva accused the agents of being rude and disrespectful, stating, "I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress."
  • Local leaders, including Mayor Regina Romero, condemned the aggressive tactics used by ICE, highlighting concerns about due process and community safety.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 5, Rep. Adelita Grijalva said she was pepper-sprayed and pushed while asking questions during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at Taco Giro restaurant in Tucson, Arizona.
  • Community members blocked ICE vehicles fearing unnotified detentions, and federal agents executed 16 search warrants in southern Arizona with IRS Criminal Investigation.
  • Video and photos show agents spraying the crowd, including protesters at the Taco Giro location, members of the press, and Grijalva's staff members, with witnesses reporting spray remnants and coughing.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Rep. Adelita Grijalva claimed she was pepper-sprayed during an ICE raid in Tucson, stating she was pushed aside after identifying herself as a member of Congress.
  • DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin countered Grijalva's claim, stating she was never sprayed but was near someone who was and referenced injuries to law enforcement officers.
  • The ICE operation in Tucson targeted a restaurant and was part of a larger investigation involving multiple federal agencies.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. Rep. Adelita Grijalva via X
  2. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin
  3. CNN
  4. WSAZ

