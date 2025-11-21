Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Rep. Crenshaw banned from international travel over alcohol-related incident; Thousands of toxic sites across US at risk  of flooding

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: Congressman banned from international travel after alcohol-related incident; and thousands of toxic sites face flood risk.
Image credit: Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images, Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Media Miss Minute highlights two stories each episode – one covered by right-leaning media and one by left-leaning media – to show where partisan coverage falls short.

Left Media Miss

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw has been banned from international congressional travel for three months over an alcohol-related incident in Mexico, and the Cartel Task Force he led has been disbanded.

Right Media Miss

A new study finds thousands of toxic and hazardous sites across the U.S. are at risk of flooding as sea levels continue to rise. At least 3,800 could be vulnerable to a 100-year flood by 2050.

In this Media Miss Minute, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw has been grounded by Congress — literally. Plus, continuously rising sea levels are putting thousands of toxic sites across the U.S. in harm’s way. 

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has been barred from international congressional travel for three months over an alcohol-related incident during a delegation trip to Mexico.

The House Cartel Task Force, which Crenshaw led, has also now been disbanded. Speaker Mike Johnson appointed Crenshaw to the role earlier this year.

Crenshaw will remain on the House Intelligence Committee. Its chair, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., reportedly asked Johnson to remove Crenshaw from the committee, but Johnson declined.

Media Miss by the right: Thousands of toxic US sites at risk as seas rise

A new scientific report warns that thousands of toxic or hazardous sites across the U.S. could be inundated  as sea levels continue to rise.

Researchers found that at least 3,800 sites nationwide could be vulnerable to a 100-year flood before 2050, and more than 5,500 sites could face flooding risks by 2100.

The report says seven U.S. states — Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, New York, California and Massachusetts — account for almost 80% of all at-risk sites.

The U.S. government projects that some coastal areas may experience a sea level rise of up to 16 inches within the next 25 years. For comparison, sea levels rose about 11 inches over the 100 years between 1920 and 2020.

To learn about more stories being missed or minimized by partisan media, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
