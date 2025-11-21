Rep. Crenshaw banned from international travel over alcohol-related incident; Thousands of toxic sites across US at risk  of flooding

In this Media Miss Minute, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw has been grounded by Congress — literally. Plus, continuously rising sea levels are putting thousands of toxic sites across the U.S. in harm’s way.

Media Miss by the left: Crenshaw banned from congressional travel after alcohol-related incident in Mexico

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has been barred from international congressional travel for three months over an alcohol-related incident during a delegation trip to Mexico.

The House Cartel Task Force, which Crenshaw led, has also now been disbanded. Speaker Mike Johnson appointed Crenshaw to the role earlier this year.

Crenshaw will remain on the House Intelligence Committee. Its chair, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., reportedly asked Johnson to remove Crenshaw from the committee, but Johnson declined.

Media Miss by the right: Thousands of toxic US sites at risk as seas rise

A new scientific report warns that thousands of toxic or hazardous sites across the U.S. could be inundated as sea levels continue to rise.

Researchers found that at least 3,800 sites nationwide could be vulnerable to a 100-year flood before 2050, and more than 5,500 sites could face flooding risks by 2100.

The report says seven U.S. states — Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, New York, California and Massachusetts — account for almost 80% of all at-risk sites.

The U.S. government projects that some coastal areas may experience a sea level rise of up to 16 inches within the next 25 years. For comparison, sea levels rose about 11 inches over the 100 years between 1920 and 2020.

