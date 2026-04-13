Rep. Eric Swalwell resigns from Congress after sexual assault allegations

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced he is resigning from Congress after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct led to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle asking him to step down.

In a post on X, he apologized to his family, staff and constituents for “mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. While he does admit “mistakes,” he continues to call the allegations false.

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members,” he wrote in his post. “Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties.”

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He also plans to “work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able … to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.”

Swalwell ended his campaign for California governor on Sunday following the allegations. His announcement also comes on the same day the House Ethics Committee said it was launching an investigation into Swalwell.

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What are the allegations?

The allegations stem from a former staffer who alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice, once in 2019 and again in 2024. The more recent assault allegedly took place in a New York hotel room. Three other women told CNN they also experienced instances of sexual misconduct from Swalwell.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Straight Arrow News on Saturday that it is investigating a sexual assault allegation made against Swalwell.

Swalwell also faces allegations of paying a nanny “under the table” with campaign funds. The New York Post reported Saturday, citing DHS complaints, that the nanny continued working for Swalwell’s family after her temporary work authorization expired in 2022. The nanny eventually received a permanent labor certification in 2024.