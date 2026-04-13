Rep. Eric Swalwell resigns from Congress after sexual assault allegations

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
Rep. Eric Swalwell announced he is resigning from Congress after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
Image credit: Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
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Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced he is resigning from Congress after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct led to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle asking him to step down. 

In a post on X, he apologized to his family, staff and constituents for “mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. While he does admit “mistakes,” he continues to call the allegations false.

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members,” he wrote in his post. “Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties.”

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He also plans to “work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able … to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.”

Swalwell ended his campaign for California governor on Sunday following the allegations. His announcement also comes on the same day the House Ethics Committee said it was launching an investigation into Swalwell.

What are the allegations?

The allegations stem from a former staffer who alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice, once in 2019 and again in 2024. The more recent assault allegedly took place in a New York hotel room. Three other women told CNN they also experienced instances of sexual misconduct from Swalwell.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Straight Arrow News on Saturday that it is investigating a sexual assault allegation made against Swalwell.

Swalwell also faces allegations of paying a nanny “under the table” with campaign funds. The New York Post reported Saturday, citing DHS complaints, that the nanny continued working for Swalwell’s family after her temporary work authorization expired in 2022. The nanny eventually received a permanent labor certification in 2024.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A sitting U.S. congressman representing California's 14th district announced his resignation amid active criminal and congressional investigations, leaving constituents without full representation during the transition.

District loses its representative

Residents of California's 14th congressional district face a period without full congressional representation while Swalwell's staff works to maintain constituent services.

Active criminal investigation

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed it is investigating a sexual assault allegation against Swalwell, meaning the matter remains an open law enforcement proceeding.

Ethics inquiry now moot

The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Swalwell on the same day he announced his resignation, leaving the inquiry's status unresolved.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Rep. Eric Swalwell via X
  2. NBC News

Sources

  1. Rep. Eric Swalwell via X
  2. NBC News

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