Rep. Jim Clyburn said Thursday he will run for another term in the U.S. House. The 85-year-old South Carolina Democrat will seek an 18th term representing the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Clyburn made the announcement at the South Carolina Democratic Party headquarters in Columbia. He said he believes he is capable of continuing the work and plans to run what he called a vigorous campaign.

“I do believe that I’m very well equipped and healthy enough to move into the next term, trying to do the things that are necessary to continue that pursuit of perfection,” Clyburn said. He later added: “This could very well be my last term, and it could very well not be. We’ll just see how things go.”

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Veteran Democrat seeks another term

Clyburn first won election to Congress in 1992 and took office in 1993, becoming the first Black member of Congress elected from South Carolina since Reconstruction.

(Photo by Chris Martin/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images)”r”n

Over more than three decades in Washington, he rose into the top tier of House Democratic leadership. He served for years alongside former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, holding roles that included House Democratic whip and caucus chair.

Pelosi and Hoyer have both announced plans to retire. Clyburn stepped down as whip in 2023 and later served briefly as assistant Democratic leader to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries before leaving that role in 2024.

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Jeffries was among those who urged Clyburn to run again, according to Axios.

Longtime power broker in Democratic politics

Clyburn remains one of the most influential Democrats in South Carolina and a significant figure in national party politics.

His endorsement of former President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary helped revive Biden’s campaign after early losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. Biden won the South Carolina primary days later and went on to secure the Democratic nomination.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Clyburn’s district is heavily Democratic, and he is widely expected to be the favorite if he runs again.

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Age debate continues in Congress

Clyburn’s decision lands during an ongoing debate inside the Democratic Party about generational turnover in Washington.

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Reddit Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM Texas Democrat-turned-Republican Ralph Hall is the oldest person to have served in the House of Representatives, leaving office in 2015 at 91 .

Several House Democrats in their 70s and 80s have announced retirements in recent months.

Clyburn said the decision followed conversations with family, staff and constituents. Two of his three daughters supported another run, he said, while one urged him to spend more time with family.

He said staff polling showed continued support among voters in the district.

“We don’t listen to the people up there,” Clyburn said, referring to Washington insiders. “We listen to the people down here.”

If reelected, Clyburn would be 88 years old at the end of the next congressional term.