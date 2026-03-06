Rep. Tony Gonzales drops reelection bid after admitting affair with aide

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, has withdrawn his bid for reelection after admitting he had an affair with a former staff member who later died by suicide. Gonzales said he would still complete his term in Congress.

In a statement posted on social media late Thursday, he said, “Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful.”

The announcement comes only days after Gonzales moved on to a runoff primary against conservative activist Brandon Herrera, but months after rumors of the affair began circulating.

Previous accusations, denials

Gonzales was accused of having a relationship with his staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who set herself on fire in September 2025. The rumors prompted House Republicans to call for his resignation last week.

Gonzales previously denied the accusations, saying he was being blackmailed. However, new text messages came to light last week detailing the relationship.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the texts show Gonzales asked Santos-Aviles for explicit photos, and the two planned to meet up while he was on the campaign trail in Uvalde, Texas. He reportedly asked her sexually explicit questions, and at one point, she told him he was going “too far.”

The texts also revealed that the two made plans to spend time together on two occasions.

A few days after the texts were released, Gonzales acknowledged he had a sexual relationship with Santos-Aviles, saying, “I made a mistake and I had a lapse in judgment … and I take full responsibility for those actions.”

Now, the House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into the relationship. Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate.

Transparency on the Hill

Gonzales’ affair has led to discussions regarding transparency on Capitol Hill, with Rep. Nancy Mace saying, “You can sexually harass your employees on the hill, and there is literally no accountability. No responsibility. No transparency.”

Last week, Mace said she filed a resolution that would “expose sexual harassment by members of Congress.” However, in an update this week, Mace said the resolution was “killed,” saying, “Your government is more concerned with protecting predators than protecting women.