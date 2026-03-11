Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Report finds targeting mistake led to US strike on Iran girls’ school

Devin Pavlou
A preliminary report regarding the bombing of an Iranian girls’ school determined the U.S. was responsible for the strike.
Image credit: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

Full story

A preliminary report regarding the bombing of an Iranian girls’ school determined the U.S. was responsible for the strike, The New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources close to the investigation. As many as 175 people, mostly grade school-aged girls, died after a Tomahawk missile struck the building. 

The strike happened on Feb. 28, the opening day of the Iran War, at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, Iran. The Times reported that the U.S. made a mistake and targeted the school. The report stated the U.S. was targeting a nearby Iranian military base and that the school building was formerly a part of the military installation.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

U.S. Central Command officers made targeting coordinates using outdated data from the Defense Intelligence Agency, the military report stated. Many questions related to the strike remain unanswered, specifically why the military didn’t double-check the outdated targeting information. Military officials stressed that this is only a preliminary report, The Times reported. 

How have lawmakers reacted?

Democrats have overwhelmingly criticized the attack, but even before officials released the preliminary report, some Republicans also criticized the major mistake. 

On Monday night, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., apologized for the attack, saying, “It was terrible. We made a mistake.” The next night, during a CNN interview, Kennedy doubled down on his belief that the U.S. was responsible.

“I mean, we’re investigating, but I’m not going to hide behind that. I think that it was a terrible, terrible mistake,” Kennedy said.

When asked on Wednesday about The Times report, President Donald Trump told CNN that he did not know about the article. Trump and other administration officials previously suggested that Iran may be to blame. However, analysts later discovered that a U.S. Tomahawk missile struck the building, and the only country in the Iran War with those weapons was the U.S.

First responders discovered remnants of a Tomahawk missile while searching for survivors. Iranian state media later posted photos of the missile’s mangled machinery on Telegram. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also pushed back on media reports that the U.S. carried out the strike on the girls’ school, saying the press “fell for” Iranian propaganda.

Have similar mistakes happened before?

The U.S. striking a school full of children is one of the worst military errors in recent memory, but the U.S. has a dark history of military mistakes similar to this.

In 1991, during the Gulf War, the U.S. Air Force destroyed a public bomb shelter with civilians inside. The military believed the Iraqi military was using the underground bunker as a command post, citing CIA intelligence.

The CIA’s evidence said the bunker showed no civilian use and was a valid target. However, the intelligence was incorrect, and no military personnel or equipment were inside when the strike occurred. The strike killed mostly women, children and the elderly. Despite the Human Rights Watch and other groups saying the attack was a war crime, no one was ever held accountable for the mistake. 

A ProPublica report released Tuesday evening found that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had largely dismantled a Biden administration initiative where the Department of Defense adopted a Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Plan. The initiative was a way to prevent civilian deaths during military operations, according to ProPublica. Hegseth discontinued much of the program as part of his emphasis on “lethality.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A preliminary U.S. military investigation found American forces struck an Iranian elementary school on Feb. 28 using outdated targeting data, killing at least 150 people, according to Iranian officials, most of them children.

Outdated intelligence led to error

U.S. Central Command created strike coordinates using obsolete Defense Intelligence Agency data that still labeled the school building as part of an adjacent military base, though it had been separated between 2013 and 2016.

Investigation contradictions

The preliminary report contradicts President Trump's earlier claims that Iran was responsible for the strike, though the White House states the investigation remains ongoing.

Civilian protection programs were scaled back

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cut civilian harm mitigation teams by 90 percent after taking office, leaving U.S. Central Command with only one staffer assigned to civilian casualty mitigation operations, according to a U.S. official.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 47 media outlets

Context corner

Satellite imagery shows the school building was fenced off from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base between 2013 and 2016. By that time, watchtowers were removed, three public entrances were opened and recreational areas including a sports field were added.

History lesson

In 1999, outdated maps and poor intelligence techniques led the CIA to provide erroneous targeting data to the military, resulting in an airstrike on the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade that killed three Chinese citizens. After fatal strikes involving civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan, Congress directed the Pentagon to reduce civilian casualties as part of a 2019 law.

Policy impact

During the Biden administration, the Defense Department created the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response initiative following a 2019 congressional directive. Secretary Hegseth dramatically scaled back this office by 90 percent soon after taking office, leaving Central Command with only one staffer for civilian casualty mitigation.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNN
  3. ProPublica

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as institutional culpability and civilian tragedy—using words like "bloodbath," "outdated/obsolete data," and "playing dumb" to stress human cost and possible AI/system failures.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right foregrounds operational failure and blunt blame with terms like "was to blame," "faulty" targeting intel, and dramatic casualty counts .

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

47 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A U.S. military investigation found that a February 28 missile strike on an Iranian elementary school killing at least 175 people was caused by a targeting error using outdated coordinates, mistakenly hitting the school instead of an adjacent military base.
  • The strike targeted the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, which was mistakenly identified as part of an IRGC base that had been fenced off years earlier.
  • The missile involved was a U.S. Tomahawk, and the cause of the strike was ultimately attributed to human error despite considerations of artificial intelligence tools in targeting operations.
  • U.S. Central Command declined to comment on the investigation's preliminary findings as the investigation continues.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A U.S. military investigation determined the United States conducted an attack on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Iran, killing at least 175 people, most of them children, according to two officials familiar with the inquiry.
  • U.S. Central Command struck the school using outdated coordinates provided by another defense agency, mistaking it for an adjacent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy base that had been separated from the facility since 2016.
  • Former Pentagon adviser Wes Bryant called the attack a "failure in fundamental targeting doctrine and standards," noting targeters must corroborate intelligence and analyze civilian risk rather than relying solely on outdated imagery.
  • President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed Iran was responsible for the strike, contradicting the military investigation's findings. U.S. Central Command officials refused to comment on the ongoing inquiry.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A preliminary U.S. military investigation found that American forces caused a missile strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Iran due to a targeting mistake using outdated intelligence data that misclassified the school as part of a nearby military base.
  • The Tomahawk missile used in the attack, which is known to be possessed by the U.S., hit the school simultaneously with strikes on an adjacent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base.
  • Multiple news outlets and experts analyzed satellite imagery and geolocated videos supporting U.S. responsibility for the strike, which killed at least 175 people including children.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump initially blamed Iran but later accepted the investigation's findings, while international organizations called for a full investigation into the incident.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNN
  3. ProPublica

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.