Republican Clay Fuller wins Georgia runoff to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

Julia Marshall
Republicans secured a victory in Georgia, as Clay Fuller won the runoff election to fill the remainder of Marjorie Taylor Greene's seat.
Image credit: Megan Varner/Getty Images

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Republicans secured a victory in Georgia on Tuesday, when Clay Fuller won the runoff election to fill the remainder of former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat.

Greene previously resigned from her seat due to a falling out with President Donald Trump and frustration with GOP leadership.

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Fuller, who Trump endorsed, took on Democrat Shawn Harris, who secured 37% of the vote in the primary election earlier this year, while Fuller finished second with 35%.

On Tuesday, Fuller defeated Harris by about 12 points, 56% to 44%, in a district Trump carried by more than 35 points in 2024.

Campaign focuses

Fuller framed the race as a test of support for the president’s agenda and made clear where he stands.

“I think it’s incredibly important to make sure that we’re fighting for the president’s agenda. And then if the people here, if it had gone blue, it would have been a complete tragedy for the people of Northwest Georgia,” Fuller said. “So I know that the conservatives here — they want to see those policies continued and want to see me fighting for our own Capitol Hill.”

Fuller called himself a fighter who would have the president’s back in Washington. He has pushed that Trump’s efforts have “made our country safer.”

Meanwhile, Harris focused on affordability and had hopes the economy, war with Iran and Trump’s dipping approval numbers would make way for an upset in Georgia.

The future of Greene’s seat

Despite Fuller’s Tuesday win, the race isn’t over.

While Fuller will fill Greene’s seat for the rest of her term, he still faces another Republican primary in May. A win in that election would allow him to advance to the November general election, where he would face Harris again for a full two-year term.

Harris, in defeat, struck an optimistic tone, saying his campaign won support in areas “nobody would have thought.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A Georgia congressional seat has been filled by a new Republican representative, leaving the district's House representation unchanged in party but now held by a different member.

Seat filled through May

Fuller holds Greene's seat only through the end of her term; another Republican primary in May determines whether he advances to a full two-year race.

District stays Republican

Fuller won by about 12 points in a district Trump carried by more than 35 points in 2024, keeping the seat aligned with the president's agenda, Fuller said.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

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