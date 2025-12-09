Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Republicans push competing health care plan ahead of ACA extension vote

Jess Craig
Senate Republicans released competing health care proposals ahead of a key Thursday vote to extend ACA subsidies for three years.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Summary

Republicans health care proposals

Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Bill Cassidy, R-La., propose a health savings account approach, while Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, propose to extend ACA subsidies with caveats.

Thursday vote on ACA subsidies

The Senate will vote Thursday to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies enacted during the pandemic. The vote is expected to fail.

Skyrocketing health care costs

About $1 out of every $5 spent in the U.S. goes toward health care. This open enrollment season, health insurance premiums increased by nearly 30%.

Full story

Senate Republicans are circulating competing health care proposals ahead of a key Thursday vote to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies for three years. The Democratic-sponsored proposal to extend the subsidies is expected to fail, and it is not clear when, or if, senators will vote on the new Republican plans.

Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Bill Cassidy, R-La., drafted the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act. The proposal does not extend the current tax credit approach, in which the federal government offsets the price of health insurance by paying insurance companies directly. 

Instead, the bill calls for the Department of Health and Human Services to deposit money into health savings accounts, or HSAs. These are specific savings accounts that allow individuals to put in pre-tax dollars to use for qualified medical expenses. ACA enrollees who earn less than 700% of the federal poverty level — roughly $110,000 a year for a single person or $210,000 for a family of four — would receive $1,000 if they’re 18 to 49 years old or $1,500 if they are 50 to 64, according to a public summary of the plan.

Republicans have long argued that the ACA tax credits do not lower health costs or insurance premiums but rather direct billions of dollars to insurance companies, boosting their profits and covering their overheads. Democrats disagree, arguing that an HSA approach would simply create a more circuitous route to banks and health insurance companies.

Although details are sparse, the proposal is aligned with President Donald Trump’s previous statements about ACA subsidies. 

“THE ONLY HEALTHCARE I WILL SUPPORT OR APPROVE IS SENDING THE MONEY DIRECTLY BACK TO THE PEOPLE, WITH NOTHING GOING TO THE BIG, FAT, RICH INSURANCE COMPANIES, WHO HAVE MADE $TRILLIONS, AND RIPPED OFF AMERICA LONG ENOUGH,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Nov. 18.

The legislation would also expand a prohibition on federal funds for abortion to gender transition services.

Two other Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Bernie Moreno of Ohio— released an alternative health care bill Monday. The CARE Act proposes to extend the ACA subsidies for two years and introduce an income eligibility cap of $200,000 per household. Collins and Moreno also propose to eliminate zero-cost insurance plans, requiring all enrollees to pay $25 per month for coverage to reduce the risk of fraud.

Skyrocketing health costs 

Health care costs and the ACA were flashpoints in the budget debate that led to October’s record-setting federal government shutdown. For more than a month, congressional Republicans and Democrats were deadlocked over extending the expiring subsidies currently offered to more than 20 million Americans who purchase health insurance through ACA marketplaces. 

Health spending in the U.S. has skyrocketed in recent years, outpacing inflation. This open enrollment season, health insurance premiums increased by nearly 30%. That’s in addition to previous hikes: Between 2019 and 2020, health spending increased by 10.4%; it climbed by another 7.5% from 2021 to 2022. 

Total health spending reached almost $5 trillion in 2022, accounting for nearly 20% of the country’s gross domestic product. That means that $1 out of every $5 spent in the U.S. goes toward health care.

Jess Craig
Jess Craig
Jess Craig is a health reporter for Straight Arrow News. She worked as an infectious disease epidemiologist and health security technical advisor for international research institutes and US government agencies.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Debate over extending Affordable Care Act subsidies affects how millions of Americans access and afford health insurance, as lawmakers propose competing plans with differing approaches to health spending, eligibility, and government role.

Health care policy debate

Conflicting proposals from Senate Democrats and Republicans highlight differing visions for government involvement in health coverage and the distribution of federal health funds.

Affordability and access

How subsidies or health savings accounts are structured influences health insurance affordability and access for millions, including decisions about eligibility, out-of-pocket costs and requirements for coverage.

Rising health costs

With health spending nearing $5 trillion annually, concerns about increasing insurance premiums and total spending frame the urgency and stakes of the policy debate.

Sources

  1. Health Care Freedom for Patients Act summary
  2. CARE Act press release

