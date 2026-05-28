Retired federal judges say Trump IRS settlement may be fraudulent

Julia Marshall
Image credit: J. David Ake/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Nearly three dozen former federal judges are asking a court to reopen the legal dispute between President Donald Trump and the IRS after the Justice Department created a controversial $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” as part of the settlement. 

In a new legal filing Wednesday, the former judges argued the agreement raises serious questions about whether the lawsuit was legitimate — and whether the settlement process improperly bypassed judicial scrutiny. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Former judges challenge settlement

The dispute stems from Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit over the leak of his tax returns. 

Last week, the Justice Department announced it had resolved the case and would administer a nearly $1.8 billion fund designed to compensate people who claim they were targeted by a “weaponized” justice system. The fund could potentially benefit Trump allies and some people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases.

Before the settlement was finalized, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams had been examining whether the lawsuit met the constitutional requirement of a legitimate “case or controversy” — meaning whether the parties were truly in legal conflict.

But before Williams could rule on that question, Trump and the federal government jointly asked to dismiss the case, which she approved. 

Now, 35 retired judges say the court should reopen the case and determine whether the settlement itself was improper. 

“The parties here dismissed this case before the Court could complete its inquiry into whether there was an actual case or controversy,” the filing states, accusing the parties of potentially “looting the federal treasury” through settlement structure. 

The filing also argues the agreement may have involved “collusion” and could amount to “fraud on the Court.”

Anti-weaponization fund faces new scrutiny

The settlement has already triggered additional legal and political fallout.

Former Capitol Police officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack have filed a separate lawsuit seeking to block the fund, the first direct legal challenge to the program. 

A senior Treasury Department attorney also resigned hours after the DOJ announced the settlement. 

The Justice Department has defended the fund, saying there are no partisan requirements tied to eligibility. 

Round out your reading

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A $1.8 billion federal fund created through a Justice Department settlement is now facing legal challenges that could affect who receives money and whether the fund continues to operate.

Federal money is in dispute

Thirty-five former judges allege the settlement may amount to "looting the federal treasury," a characterization that remains contested and unresolved in court.

Fund eligibility is contested

The Justice Department said there are no partisan eligibility requirements, but legal challenges from former Capitol Police officers seek to block the fund entirely.

Settlement legitimacy is unresolved

A federal judge dismissed the underlying case before ruling on whether it met constitutional requirements, leaving the legal basis for the settlement unexamined by a court.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Washington Post

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Washington Post