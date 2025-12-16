RFK Jr. says saturated fats aren’t bad for you. A new study appears to back that up.

As the Trump administration prepares to release the latest set of federal dietary guidelines, many health experts are concerned about where the government will land on saturated fats. While saturated fats have long been considered something to avoid, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said he plans to change that — and a new study appears to support that plan.

New recommendations coming

Every five years, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) publish the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The guidelines have long recommended limiting saturated fats to less than 10% of daily calories because they are associated with elevated cholesterol and cardiovascular disease.

While the latest set of guidelines has been delayed until the new year because of the government shutdown, Kennedy has already said he plans for the “common sense” guidelines to “stress the need to eat saturated fats, dairy, good meat, fresh meat and vegetables.”

Kennedy has called for the guidelines to promote full-fat dairy products and has publicly advocated for the use of beef tallow (which is 50% saturated fat) over vegetable and seed oils for cooking.

Generally, the USDA and HHS follow the advice of their joint Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, but that trend could change for the 2025-2030 guidelines, since the most recent report sticks to the decades-old recommendation of keeping saturated fat intake at 10% or lower.

New study challenges old science

A recently published study, however, challenges the longstanding beliefs about saturated fat. The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, found that people at low risk of developing cardiovascular disease did not experience the same benefits from a diet low in saturated fat as those at higher risk.

The study’s authors analyzed data from more than a dozen trials with more than 66,000 people. They examined how limiting the consumption of saturated fat affected a person’s cardiovascular health, cholesterol and mortality.

They found that cutting down on saturated fats lowers cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attacks and stroke over the next five years for people who are already at a high risk. For those who don’t have the same concerns, lowering their saturated fat intake didn’t make much difference.

What experts are saying

Experts caution those at low risk for cardiovascular issues that the findings don’t necessarily mean saturated fats are harmless. It has been shown that saturated fats raise cholesterol, especially LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which leads to plaque buildup in the arteries and can cause cardiovascular issues.

“You can’t measure something that hasn’t developed yet in people who don’t have disease,” Alice Lichtenstein, director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory at Tufts University, told The Wall Street Journal. “But the whole idea is you want to prevent it.”

Lichtenstein was not associated with the study. Still, she said limiting saturated fats is the best advice for most people to prevent high cholesterol.

Other experts disagree. Ramon Estruch and Rosa M. Lamuela-Raventós, with the University of Barcelona, said in a companion editorial for the study, “The findings of this review align with the current emerging recognition that dietary SFAs per se are unlikely deleterious for cardiometabolic health for the general population.”

The health risks associated with saturated fat also vary by food. Processed foods like pizza are high in sodium, which can raise blood pressure. Compared with saturated fat in products such as milk and yogurt, saturated fat in other foods has been linked to weight loss and blood sugar control.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States.