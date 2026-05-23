Rising temperatures at California chemical tank force evacuations, prompt state of emergency

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County as officials race to contain a hazardous chemical incident at an aerospace facility. The incident has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, authorities said Saturday.

The proclamation directs the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and other state agencies to support local response efforts and make additional resources available, including shelter for displaced residents.

“The safety of Orange County residents is the top priority. We are mobilizing every state resource available to support local responders and make sure the community has what they need to stay safe,” Newsom said.

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The emergency comes as a damaged chemical storage tank in Garden Grove continues to heat up, raising concerns it could rupture or explode.

The pressurized tank overheated Thursday and began venting vapors at a company site, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. About 40,000 people were ordered to evacuate, and shelters remained open Saturday at several locations, including three high schools. Officials said there is no timeline for when residents can return to their homes.

Fire officials initially believed cooling efforts were working but later determined that temperature readings taken by drones reflected only the exterior of the tank.

“Unfortunately, I do have to report that the temperature was 90 degrees,” Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey said Saturday. “Yesterday morning, it was 77 degrees when we backed down. It’s been averaging about a degree an hour increasing.”

Covey warned the tank could fail under pressure, either cracking and releasing hazardous liquid or exploding. Crews have installed containment barriers to keep any potential spill from reaching storm drains, creeks or the nearby ocean.

Emergency responders urged residents to avoid the area, follow evacuation orders and monitor official updates as crews continue to manage the incident.

State officials said the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, or Cal OES, has been mobilized for more than 24 hours to coordinate resources and assist local agencies responding to the situation.

“We are committed to a unified, whole-of-government response focused on keeping our communities safe,” said Caroline Thomas Jacobs, director of Cal OES.

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