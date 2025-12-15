Rob Reiner’s son arrested on suspicion of homicide after director, wife found dead

Rob Reiner’s son Nick has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents after the Hollywood director and his wife, Michelle, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. The Los Angeles Times reported that Nick Reiner, 32, was booked into jail Sunday night, just hours after Reiner and his wife were found.

Jail records that the Times obtained say he is being held on a $4 million bail.

Reiner and his wife killed

Los Angeles police said officers responded to a call that reported two bodies had been discovered inside the residence that Reiner owner in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Authorities initially declined to identify the victims, but Reiner’s family later confirmed their deaths in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the family said.

Law enforcement said officers found no sign of forced entry into the home. Officials said the couple’s injuries were consistent with being stabbed.

Rob Reiner, 78, the son of famed comedy writer Carl Reiner, rose to fame as an actor playing Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family.” He later became a successful filmmaker, directing films including “This is Spinal Tap,” “Stand By Me,” “The Princess Bride,” and “A Few Good Men.”

Michelle Singer Reiner, 70, was a photographer and a producer of some of her husband’s films. The couple met on the set of “When Harry Met Sally …” and their relationship influenced the film’s happy ending.

Jordan Strauss / The Associated Press

Who is Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner has spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and homelessness in the past. He cycled in and out of rehab before getting clean in 2015.

That same year, he worked on a semi-autobiographical film alongside his father. Rob Reiner directed, and Nick co-wrote the screenplay. The film follows an entitled, drug-addicted son of a high-profile actor turned political candidate in California.

In interviews ahead of the film’s release, Rob Reiner said the experience strengthened his relationship with Nick. In one interview, he noted it helped him understand his son better, and what he went through, in the same way it helped Nick see what his father went through.

Since the film, Reiner expressed hopes to work with his son again. However, Nick has compiled no screenwriting credits since “Being Charlie.”

The New York Times reported that Nick’s latest public appearance, alongside his father, was in September, on the red carpet at the premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.”

Reactions to the deaths

Since the news of the Reiners’ deaths, condolences and reactions have begun flooding in, including from big-name politicians like former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

“Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen,” Obama wrote on X. “But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people — and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.”

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025

Trump, however, called Reiner “a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star.” He claimed the killings were caused “through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”