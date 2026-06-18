Robin Hood’s tree is the latest iconic site to fall victim to tourists

Julia Marshall
Whether intentional or not, human beings’ interest in visiting tourist sites could be causing irreparable harm.
Image credit: AP Photo/Simon Dawson
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First, it was Molly Malone. Then it was the gravesite of Dobby, the house elf from “Harry Potter.” And now a tree integral to the story of Robin Hood — the latest iconic site that’s been damaged or permanently altered by tourists.

Whether intentional or not, human beings’ interest in visiting these sites could be causing irreparable harm, and we’re seeing it, as recently as this week. 

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The death of Robin Hood’s tree

On Thursday, officials announced that the 1,200-year-old Major Oak, linked to the legend of Robin Hood, has died. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said the tree was, quite possibly, loved to death. 

In this instance, it wasn’t ignorance or malicious intent that caused damage and death; rather, it was simply human visitation. 

The RSPB says Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, England, where the tree lived, has been under threat for years. Several other times, officials have declared the tree dead, only to change course and confirm it was still alive. 

FILE – A 1,200-year-old Major Oak tree, where Robin Hood allegedly used as a hide out, stands in Sherwood Forest near Nottinghamshire, England, on Oct. 19, 2007. (AP Photo/Simon Dawson, File)

Now, they say, it’s certain. The tree didn’t produce leaves this year, and RSPB is calling it “heartbreaking for everyone.”

And while officials can’t say definitively what killed the tree, human footprints apparently played a significant role. For centuries, visitors have compacted the soil around the tree, making it difficult for rainwater to reach its roots. 

That lack of water, climate change and other factors likely contributed to its downfall and death. 

But with its death, it does not disappear. 

“The Major Oak will continue to stand at the heart of Sherwood as a natural monument for visitors to come and see, living on in the legend of Robin Hood and continuing to provide as much support to the forest’s ecosystem in death as in life,” the RSPB said. 

A Harry Potter site is damaging the environment

Robin Hood, widely considered legendary folklore, is not the only fictional character to have an iconic site that tourists like to visit. 

Dobby the house elf, featured in several of the Harry Potter books and films, has one of his own at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire. The beach is where Dobby’s (spoiler alert) death scene was filmed. 

Since the movie where Dobby dies, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1,” came out, fans have returned to the site to place stones, crosses and even socks in the spot where he died. 

For non-Potterheads, house elves like Dobby could only be freed if their master gave them an article of clothing. So, early in the Harry Potter series, Harry helps Dobby be freed by tricking his master into giving Dobby a sock; hence, fans leave socks at his burial site. 

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

But in 2022, the U.K. conservation organization National Trust released a survey asking for opinions on whether the memorial should stay on the beach, which is part of a conservation area, or if it should be removed or relocated. 

In the end, the group decided to leave the memorial in place but told fans they can no longer leave items at the site. “Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk,” the National Trust said.

So while the site itself isn’t being damaged, like that of Robin Hood’s tree, the site itself is causing damage. 

The story of Molly Malone — and the damage to her site

Much like the tree in Sherwood Forest, a statue in Dublin, Ireland, is being damaged by visitors who insist on touching it. 

Since 1988, there’s been a statue in Dublin paying tribute to the woman who sold shellfish on the streets of the Irish capital. It represents the city’s working people. 

However, in recent years, many in the area and across the globe have demanded visitors give Molly Malone more respect. 

For decades now, when tourists visit her statue, they place their hands on her chest for “good luck”, leaving the area discolored. Officials say the action has caused thousands of euros in damage, and even sparked a “Leave Molly mALONE” movement, from people who say she’s being harassed. 

AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Since then, officials have taken steps to protect the statue, including placing guards near the statue to talk to people about not touching her and placing flower beds around the base of the statue, making it harder to get close. 

Victor Noir’s ‘fertility power’ 

Similar to Molly, there’s a sculpture in France depicting 19th-century journalist Victor Noir that has been damaged by tourists who have repeatedly touched specific parts of his likeness for decades. 

Located in Paris, the sculpture is part of a long-standing superstition regarding fertility. Many believe that women who kiss Noir’s lips, leave a flower in his upturned hat and touch the bulge on his pants will have enhanced fertility, improved sex lives or will find a husband within a year. 

But those actions have led to discoloration on the sculpture and left some questioning whether they are harmless cultural folklore or disrespectful vandalism. 

JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

In 2004, authorities placed a fence around the grave with a warning sign against the actions. But that sparked outrage among tourists and locals, who protested and tore the fence down. 

Still, the debate over whether it is a harmless tradition or vandalism continues today. 

This, combined with damage to other historic sites, may leave some wondering when tourism becomes too much, and whether the visitors are worth the damage. 

And much to the dismay of historians and some tourists, many of the world’s most beautiful places are also being marred by too many visitors. This includes Stonehenge in England, Machu Picchu, Mount Everest and the Taj Mahal. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Documented damage to iconic cultural and natural sites from tourist behavior has prompted physical restrictions and rule changes that affect what visitors can do at these locations.

Site access is being restricted

At Freshwater West Beach, the National Trust has banned visitors from leaving items at Dobby's memorial, a rule now in effect at an active tourist destination.

Guards now monitor a statue

Dublin officials have stationed guards near the Molly Malone statue and added flower beds to physically limit how close visitors can get.

A landmark is permanently gone

The 1,200-year-old Major Oak in Sherwood Forest, which the RSPB says was likely damaged in part by visitor foot traffic, has died and will no longer produce leaves.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. RSPB
  2. University Times
  3. NPR
  4. Tree Hugger

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize conservation context and causation, framing the oak as “loved to death” by well-intentioned visitors, with soil compaction, the RSPB, and long-term decline driving the story.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean harder into emotional heritage language like “heartbreak,” “overtourism,” and “world-famous,” while also noting the tree may stand for years after death, softening finality.

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Media landscape

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112 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Major Oak, a 1,200-year-old tree in Sherwood Forest, linked to Robin Hood, has died after failing to produce new leaves this spring, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds .
  • Scientists and experts attribute the Major Oak's decline to soil compression from millions of visitors and several hot, dry summers, including a record 40°C temperature in July 2022.
  • Historian Alex Brown explained that early medieval Robin Hood stories do not specifically mention the Major Oak but refer to distinctive meeting trees called 'trystle trees'.
  • Despite its death, the Major Oak will remain standing as a natural monument to support Sherwood Forest's ecosystem and attract visitors, said RSPB senior site manager Hollie Drake.

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Key points from the Center

  • The 1,200-year-old Major Oak in Sherwood Forest has died after failing to produce leaves this spring, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds confirmed. The iconic tree, linked to the Robin Hood legend, will remain standing as a natural monument.
  • Centuries of tourist footfall compacted the soil around the tree, leaving it vulnerable to extreme weather; Reg Harris, director of Urban Forestry, said the most recent decline corresponded with five hot, droughty summers, notably July 2022 when temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius.
  • Soil specialist Simon Parfey, managing director of SoilBioLab, revealed the root system had been 'quietly struggling for a long time' due to heavy ground compaction. Dr. Ed Pyne of the Woodland Trust noted 'well-intentioned' structural interventions, such as braces fitted since 1904, likely contributed to the tree's demise.
  • Even in death, the tree provides vital deadwood habitat for rare invertebrates and hundreds of threatened species. RSPB estate operations manager Chloe Ryder said the knowledge gained from monitoring will help protect other ancient oaks across Britain and beyond.
  • Saplings grown from the oak's acorns have been planted globally, including at the U.S. Ambassador's London residence, to ensure its genetic lineage survives. Experts emphasize the tree's death serves as a warning about protecting ancient woodlands for future generations.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Major Oak, a 1,200-year-old tree in Sherwood Forest linked to Robin Hood, is believed to have died after failing to produce leaves this spring, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds .
  • The tree's decline was caused by soil compaction from millions of visitors, heatwaves, droughts, and structural supports that ultimately harmed its root system.
  • Despite its death, the Major Oak will remain standing as a monument supporting visitors and wildlife to preserve its legacy associated with Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest.
  • Conservationists emphasize that the Major Oak's decline is a warning to strengthen protections for ancient trees to ensure their survival for future generations.

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Sources

  1. RSPB
  2. University Times
  3. NPR
  4. Tree Hugger