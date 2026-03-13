Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

ROTC students subdued Old Dominion gunman, shooting probed as terrorism

Shea Taylor
Police have identified the man killed in the Old Dominion shooting and say ROTC students stopped the gunman — one student even stabbing him.
Image credit: Zach D Roberts via Reuters Connect

Full story

Old Dominion University ROTC students subdued a gunman Thursday after he shot and killed a professor at the Virginia university. The shooter injured two other Army service members before students neutralized the attacker.

Police identified the victim as Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, an Iraq War veteran and department chair at Old Dominion University.

(Old Dominion Univerity)

Authorities confirmed the gunman died during the confrontation. They said one student stabbed the attacker, but it’s not yet clear if that was what killed him.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Gunman linked to ISIS

Police identified the suspect as Mohamed Jalloh, a former Army National Guardsman convicted in 2016 of providing material support to ISIS after attempting to carry out a terrorist attack, according to the FBI Special Agent in Charge.

During that trial, Jalloh denounced ISIS, writing in a letter to the judge that he had been “driven by my emotions rather than my intellect,” and that he regretted “becoming involved with such an evil organization.”

The judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison, but he was released in 2024. It is not yet clear why he was released early.

  • Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)
  • Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)
  • Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)
  • Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)(AP Photo/John Clark)
  • Police arrive outside Old Dominion University’s campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark)

Investigators say Jalloh reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” an Arabic phrase meaning “God is greatest,” before opening fire on campus.

Military records indicate Jalloh served as a combat engineer in the Virginia National Guard from 2009 to 2015, receiving an honorable discharge.

The incident is currently under investigation as a potential act of terrorism.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A former soldier convicted of supporting ISIS was released early from an 11-year sentence and carried out a fatal shooting at a Virginia university, raising immediate questions about monitoring of individuals with terrorism convictions after incarceration.

Early release from terrorism conviction

The shooter served only eight years of an 11-year sentence for providing material support to ISIS before his 2024 release, though officials have not explained the early release decision.

Campus security during active threats

ROTC students physically confronted and stopped the armed attacker, with one student stabbing him, demonstrating reliance on bystander intervention when shootings occur.

Post-incarceration terrorism risk assessment

Authorities are investigating the attack as potential terrorism after the shooter, who had denounced ISIS during his trial, reportedly shouted religious phrases before opening fire.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. ABC News
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. ABC News
  3. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.