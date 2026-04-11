Rubio again revokes visas, detains Iranian nationals he says are tied to regime

Diane Duenez
Image credit: Getty Images: SAUL LOEB
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The Trump administration has revoked the legal status of three Iranian nationals with alleged ties to Iran’s government and detained them pending deportation, the State Department said Saturday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated the lawful permanent resident status of Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi and their son. Federal agents arrested the three, who are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending removal proceedings, officials said.

The State Department said Hashemi is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, a former Iranian official who served as a spokeswoman during the Iran hostage crisis, when 52 Americans were held for 444 days.

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The three entered the United States in 2014 on visas and were later granted lawful permanent residency in 2016 through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, according to officials.

The actions are part of a broader crackdown targeting individuals accused by U.S. officials of supporting Iran’s government.

Last week, authorities detained Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of Qasem Soleimani, and her daughter after their green cards were revoked. The State Department said Afshar had expressed support for Iran’s leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States designates as a terrorist organization, including statements praising attacks on U.S. troops.

In a related move, officials also revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of a senior Iranian official, and her husband. The couple is no longer in the United States and is barred from reentry.

In a social media post, Rubio said, “America can never become home for anti-American terrorists or their families,” adding that the individuals are now in custody pending removal.

The State Department said it is coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security on the enforcement actions.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. government is actively revoking lawful permanent resident status and detaining green card holders based on alleged ties to a foreign government, establishing that legal residency status is not immune from revocation under current enforcement policy.

Green cards can be revoked

Multiple lawful permanent residents have had their status terminated by the State Department, showing that green card holders can lose legal residency outside of standard immigration court proceedings.

Family members face removal

Relatives of individuals accused of ties to Iran's government, including a spouse and children, have also had their legal status revoked and face deportation proceedings.

Past statements used as grounds

According to the State Department, social media posts and public expressions of support for a foreign government were cited as justification for revoking legal status and barring reentry.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

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100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. State Department
  2. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Sources

  1. State Department
  2. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

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