Rubio reports ‘productive’ Ukraine peace talks; ‘Slender Man’ fugitive captured

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed talks in Geneva with Ukrainian and European officials were “the most productive yet.” But it’s still unclear what, if anything, will change in Trump’s 28-point peace plan.

Plus, the woman who stabbed a sixth-grade classmate 19 times to impress the fictional character “Slender Man” has been caught after going on the run.

And Time reported she’s eyeing a presidential run, but Marjorie Taylor Greene calls it “a complete lie.”

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

‘Most productive day yet:’ Rubio on Sunday’s peace talks with Ukraine

Secretary of State Marco Rubio came out of peace talks with Ukrainian and European officials on Sunday sounding hopeful, saying an end to the Russia-Ukraine war may finally be in sight.

“I feel very optimistic that we can get something done here, because we made a tremendous amount of progress today,” Rubio said.

Now, U.S. and Ukrainian officials are discussing whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could come to the U.S. this week to try to hammer out the final pieces of a peace deal with Russia.

CBS reports it’s part of President Donald Trump’s push to get an agreement by Thanksgiving.

This follows a full day of talks in Geneva, even as Trump accused Ukraine of showing “zero gratitude” for American support.

But Rubio described Sunday’s session as “productive,” while offering few details about what, if anything, would change in Trump’s controversial peace plan or whether Russia would accept those changes:

“I’m telling you, today was the most productive day we have had,” Rubio said. “He said they were ungrateful earlier. Today, and we’ve talked to him since, I think he’s quite pleased at the reports we’ve given him about the amount of progress that’s been made.” “Obviously, the Russians get a vote here, right? So I mean, look, we began from the early stage of this process with our understanding of the Russian position as had been communicated to us in numerous ways.” “No matter what we came up with today, obviously, we now have to take what we come up with if we can reach that agreement with the Ukrainian side to the russian side. That’s another part of this equation.”

As it stands now, the Trump plan would require Ukraine to give up territory, drop any bid to join NATO and accept a cap on its military size.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it will not give up any land.

Zelenskyy said before the talks that Ukraine would review every single point of the plan.

And late Sunday, the White House said the Ukrainian delegation “affirmed that all of their principal concerns — security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation and political sovereignty — were thoroughly addressed during the meeting.”

‘Slender Man’ stabber arrested hours after removing GPS tracker

A high-profile fugitive case out of Wisconsin is over this morning. Police say Morgan Geyser, one of the two girls who stabbed a classmate in 2015 to please the fictional character “Slender Man,” is back in custody.

Geyser cut off her state-issued monitoring bracelet Saturday night and walked away from a Madison group home. It comes months after a judge granted her a conditional release from a mental health facility.

Morry Gash / The Associated Press

She was last seen with an adult companion, prompting a multi-state search over the weekend.

Police say they found her late Sunday at a truck stop outside Chicago and took her into custody without incident.

Geyser was 12 years old when she and a friend lured Payton Leutner into the woods and stabbed her 19 times. Leutner survived.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree homicide and spent seven years in a secure psychiatric facility before her release.

Police are looking into how she escaped and who might have helped her.

Greene announces resignations, says she’s not running for president

Just days after Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress, she’s been online exchanging words with Time magazine and even some of her own colleagues.

Time reported over the weekend that Greene has “privately told allies” she’s considering a run for president in 2028.

In a lengthy post on X, Greene responded to the story, calling it a “complete lie” and insisting she’s never planned a white house run.:

“I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title… I’m not motivated by power and titles,” Greene wrote.

TIME claims “sources” told them I’m running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can’t even quote the names of the people who they claim said it. That’s not journalism, it’s called lying.

I’m not running for President and… pic.twitter.com/i99LgGvVSx — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2025

On Friday, she announced she’ll resign in January after a very public break with President Trump.

When asked about that split over the weekend, Trump said:

“I said, ‘go your own way,’ and once I left her, she resigned because she would have, she would never have survived a primary, but I think she’s a nice person,” Trump said.

And one of Greene’s most vocal critics, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, had this response to Greene stepping down:

“You’re on the other side of the president for one week, and you can’t take the heat? Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate and imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me.”

All of this comes as Greene continues to claim she faced threats after Trump called her a “traitor” for supporting the release of the Epstein files and as speculation grows over what she does next in politics, if anything.

Mamdani defends criticism of Trump, promises to work with him when it helps NYC

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has returned to New York, reaffirming his statements about Trump even after their unexpectedly cordial Oval Office meeting.

On Friday, the two men smiled, laughed and shook hands at the White House. It comes after months of insults, with Trump calling Mamdani a “Communist” and Mamdani pledging to “Trump-proof” New York City.

On Sunday, outside a church in the Bronx, Mamdani called the meeting “productive,” saying both sides focused on the affordability crisis and what it would take to deliver for New Yorkers.

But on NBC, he defended his previous criticism of the president:

“Everything that I’ve said in the past, I continue to believe. And that’s the thing that I think is important in our politics, is that we don’t shy away from where we have disagreements, but we understand what it is that brings us to that table. Because I’m not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I’m coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers. And a few weeks ago, I was asked by a reporter three words to describe myself. I said, New York City. And that’s what animated that conversation. How do we deliver for the people of New York City?”

Mamdani said he still believes Trump is a fascist, but that didn’t prevent them from finding common ground on the cost of living, transit, child care and public safety.

He also said he made it clear to the president that New York doesn’t need federal troops and that the New York Police Department can handle public safety.

White House preps new health plan, proposal could extend Obamacare subsidies: Reports

The White House is ready to unveil its plan regarding the fate of Obamacare subsidies, a key fight that prolonged the 43-day shutdown. Multiple outlets, including Politico and CNN, report that Trump is preparing to roll out a two-year plan to extend the enhanced ACA subsidies, set to expire on Dec. 31.

SCOOP: White House to unveil a framework that includes a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies with new limits on eligibility.



The plan restricts them to people making up to 700 percent of the federal poverty line and implements new minimum premiums.https://t.co/2c0vGZJ9Ts — Benjamin Guggenheim (@ben_guggenheim) November 24, 2025

The announcement could come at any time.

Without action, premiums might double next year, and millions could lose coverage, according to KFF and the Congressional Budget Office.

The White House framework — still not finalized — would implement new income limits for subsidy eligibility and require every enrollee to contribute at least some amount in monthly premiums.

That move targets what Republicans say has been a wave of fraud tied to “zero-premium” plans.

The plan would also encourage Congress to fund cost-sharing reductions, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and allow enrollees to transfer part of their credit into a health savings account if they select a lower-tier plan.

This comes as Republicans stay divided, with hardliners demanding the end of the subsidies while moderates prefer to extend them.

Democrats are already gearing up to make any increase in premiums a key midterm issue.

DOT introduces new female crash test dummy that could replace existing male-based models

The Department of Transportation is introducing a new female crash test dummy to better protect women, who face a significantly higher risk of injury in crashes than men.

This model, called THOR-05F, is the first dummy designed with authentic female proportions.

For decades, U.S. car testing has relied on a dummy based almost entirely on male body measurements, even in tests designed to represent women.

.@NHTSAgov introduces the new female crash test dummy! With 150+ sensors and lifelike design, 3x more injury measurement is collected to help accurately account for biological differences.



Understanding how crashes uniquely impact women is essential to reducing traffic… pic.twitter.com/PUGUsw2mlj — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) November 20, 2025

Transportation officials say the latest version is much more human-like, equipped with sensors that demonstrate how seatbelts, airbags and car structures perform on female bodies.

That data will aid in developing safer designs and future regulations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that women are 73% more likely to be injured in a head-on crash than men and 17% more likely to die.

Dummy makers already have the designs and can start building models for automakers immediately.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

More from Straight Arrow News:

The real reason stores let us return so much — even when it costs them

Be honest: Have you ever returned an item after using it? If you have, you’re not alone. About 40% of U.S. shoppers admit to doing so. But why?

Straight Arrow News wanted to learn about the massive impact return policies have on our retail economy and how they play out in real life. So we spent weeks pulling off a retail experiment: I went to Target for a shirt, Sephora for lipstick and Costco for a 6-foot-tall Bluey holiday inflatable. Then I returned them all. What I learned says a lot about how we shop in 2025 and how retailers have learned to expect returns.

The National Retail Federation estimated that product returns reached $890 billion in 2024, up from $743 billion in 2023. That number reflects not just shipping errors or damaged goods, but a consumer mindset shaped by years of “free and easy” return policies.

Retail experts told SAN that online shopping plays a big role. Many customers practice “bracketing” — or ordering multiple sizes or colors, with the intent to return what doesn’t fit.

“Consumers don’t always know what size or color will work, so they order both,” said Doug Stephens, founder and CEO of Retail Prophet. “It’s understandable behavior.” Read the full story now>