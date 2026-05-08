Rubio says response from Iran expected soon, as Trump schedules remarks from White House

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Friday that he expects a response imminently from Iran on a recent peace proposal from the Trump administration.

“We should know something today,” Rubio said during a press gaggle in Rome, adding he hopes it’s a “serious offer.”

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The administration sent the latest peace proposal over this week, which would formally end the fighting and open a 30-day window for talks on bigger issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The hope is it’s something that can put us into a serious process of negotiation,” Rubio said.

Rubio also addressed the Strait of Hormuz, saying the U.S. has seen reporting that Iran is trying to establish some control.

“That would actually be unacceptable,” Rubio said.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak from the Rose Garden on Friday, though the White House has not said what his remarks will focus on.

What Iran is saying

Iran, meanwhile, says the country will “never bow to pressure.” It condemned the U.S. on Thursday after the U.S. said it stopped attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and retaliated against Iranian military facilities.

“Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X. “Whatever the causes, the outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure and diplomacy is always the victim.”

The U.S. minimized the strike, with Trump saying the ceasefire still holds. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry called it “aggressive and provocative.”

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