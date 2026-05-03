Rubio to meet with Pope, Italian leaders amid Trump tensions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is traveling to Italy and the Vatican this week, according to Italian media reports.

Italian newspapers say Rubio is scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state. The meeting would take place one day before the anniversary of Leo’s first year as pontiff. Rubio attended the pope’s inaugural Mass as leader of the Catholic Church.

Leo has been outspoken in his criticism of the war in the Middle East. He and President Donald Trump have both used social media to air sharply contrasting views, prompting speculation of a rift between the two. The pope has said his remarks are not directed at any individual but reflect long-standing church positions on war and peace.

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The Pope’s comment comes after Trump accused the pope of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” a response to the Leo’s opposition to the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Trump also briefly posted, then deleted, an image on social media depicting himself in a pose resembling Jesus. The post drew criticism from some Christian leaders. Trump later said he believed the image showed him “as a doctor.”

The president has dismissed suggestions that he is in a conflict with the pope.

“I’m not fighting with him,” Trump said. “I have a right to disagree with the pope.”

Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported Rubio also hopes to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and he is expected to hold talks with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

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On Thursday, Trump threatened to withdraw U.S. troops from Italy following a dispute in late March, when Italy denied U.S. access to a military air base in Sicily. Trump issued a similar warning to Spain. On Friday, the Pentagon announced 5,000 U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Germany over six to 12 months.

Asked during a Thursday news conference whether he would take similar action against Spain and Italy, Trump said it was “probably” something he would consider.

“Why shouldn’t I?” he said. “Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Straight Arrow is awaiting comment from the Vatican and the U.S. State Department.

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