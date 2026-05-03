Rubio to meet with Pope, Italian leaders amid Trump tensions

Diane Duenez
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio is traveling to Italy and the Vatican this week, according to Italian media reports.

Italian newspapers say Rubio is scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state. The meeting would take place one day before the anniversary of Leo’s first year as pontiff. Rubio attended the pope’s inaugural Mass as leader of the Catholic Church.

Leo has been outspoken in his criticism of the war in the Middle East. He and President Donald Trump have both used social media to air sharply contrasting views, prompting speculation of a rift between the two. The pope has said his remarks are not directed at any individual but reflect long-standing church positions on war and peace.

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The Pope’s comment comes after Trump accused the pope of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” a response to the Leo’s opposition to the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Trump also briefly posted, then deleted, an image on social media depicting himself in a pose resembling Jesus. The post drew criticism from some Christian leaders. Trump later said he believed the image showed him “as a doctor.”

The president has dismissed suggestions that he is in a conflict with the pope.

“I’m not fighting with him,” Trump said. “I have a right to disagree with the pope.”

Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported Rubio also hopes to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and he is expected to hold talks with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

On Thursday, Trump threatened to withdraw U.S. troops from Italy following a dispute in late March, when Italy denied U.S. access to a military air base in Sicily. Trump issued a similar warning to Spain. On Friday, the Pentagon announced 5,000 U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Germany over six to 12 months.

Asked during a Thursday news conference whether he would take similar action against Spain and Italy, Trump said it was “probably” something he would consider.

“Why shouldn’t I?” he said. “Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Straight Arrow is awaiting comment from the Vatican and the U.S. State Department.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to Italy and the Vatican comes as the U.S. has threatened to withdraw troops from Italy and tensions between Trump and Pope Leo XIV have become public.

US troop presence at risk

Trump said he would "probably" consider withdrawing U.S. troops from Italy after Italy denied U.S. access to a Sicilian air base in late March.

Vatican diplomacy under strain

Trump publicly called Leo "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy" after the pope opposed the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

European alliances in question

Over the next year, 5,000 U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Germany, and Trump issued similar warnings to Spain, signaling documented shifts in U.S. military commitments in Europe.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Corriere della Sera

Sources

  1. Corriere della Sera