Rudy Giuliani hospitalized, in ‘critical but stable condition,’ his spokesperson says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 81, has been hospitalized and is in “critical but stable condition,” according to his spokesperson.

“Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Ted Goodman said on X Saturday.

Goodman did not say why Giuliani is in the hospital.

President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, also said Giuliani has been hospitalized. He went on to criticize Democrats’ treatment of him.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump said.

Trump continued his false claims that Democrats “cheated on the Elections,” in the post, adding they “fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy.”

As mayor, Giuliani led the city after 9/11, with some deeming him “America’s mayor.” He later ran for president in 2008 and was Trump’s adviser in the 2016 presidential election before joining his legal team in 2018.

As Trump’s attorney, Giuliani represented him in lawsuits contesting the election results based on debunked claims about election fraud and interference. He was hit with state criminal charges in Arizona over allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Another case against Giuliani was dropped in Georgia, and he settled with two former election workers who sued for defamation for $148 million. The workers said they had racist and violent threats lobbed at them after the election, when Giuliani claimed they engaged in fraud.

Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York as a result of these actions.