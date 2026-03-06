Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Russia accuses US, Israel of trying to start broader conflict; Support for abolishing ICE rises

Shea Taylor
Russia accuses U.S., Israel of trying start larger Middle East conflict; and support for abolishing ICE hits all-time high.
Image credit: Centcom via X / Reuters

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, Russia is wading into the war in Iran by hurling accusations at the U.S. and Israel. Plus, more Americans want to see Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abolished than ever before.

Media Miss by the left: Russia accuses US, Israel trying start wider conflict in Middle East

Russia is accusing the United States and Israel of using the Iran war to spark a broader conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. “deliberately provoked Iran” and is “trying to drag the Arabs into a war for someone else’s interests.”

Iran has already launched retaliatory attacks that have struck other Gulf States, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Media Miss by the right: Poll shows support for abolishing ICE at  record high

Support for abolishing ICE has hit a new high, according to a recent Economist/YouGov poll.

The survey found that  half of Americans now somewhat or strongly support abolishing ICE, while only 39% oppose eliminating the agency.

And while 52% of Republicans surveyed remain opposed, nearly a quarter say they support abolishing ICE – a higher level of support than typically seen among Republicans.

To learn more about more stories like that that are being missed, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Sources

  1. The Strait Times
  2. Anadolu Agency
  3. Economist/YouGov Poll
  4. USA Today

