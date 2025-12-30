Russia alleges drone strike on Putin’s residence; Kyiv calls it a lie

Russia claims Ukraine attempted a large-scale drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin’s official residences — an allegation Kyiv flatly denies, calling it disinformation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that 91 Ukrainian drones targeted a presidential residence in Russia’s Novgorod region, claiming air defenses intercepted all of them with no casualties or damage, Reuters reported. The Times identified the site as Putin’s Valdai residence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha rejected the accusation, saying Russia has provided “no plausible evidence” and insisting that “no such attack happened,” according to ABC News.

ABC News reported that former president Dmitry Medvedev said Zelenskyy wanted war and would have to stay in hiding for the rest of his “worthless” life.

The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict. He wants war. Well, now at least he’ll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 29, 2025

Medvedev, now a senior security official, issued a crude, year-end tirade against Zelenskyy, accusing him of ordering large-scale attacks.

“I won’t write about his violent death here, although right now the bony one is often breathing down the bastard’s neck,” Medvedev wrote. “I’ll wish for something else—for scientific purposes. It’s crucial that, after its imminent demise, the pickled body of the green homunculus be displayed in the St. Petersburg Kunstkamera, where the Russian tsars collected freaks for the amusement of posterity.”

Disputed claim collides with US-backed peace talks

The clash over Valdai comes as the United States tries to broker a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Foreign Minister Lavrov labeled the incident “state terrorism” and warned that while Moscow remains engaged in negotiations, it would be forced to reevaluate its terms.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the incident would harden Russia’s negotiating stance and argued that it meant to undermine President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts.

Zelenskyy, who met Trump at Mar-a-Lago, said Russia was using “dangerous statements” to sabotage joint diplomatic efforts and to lay the groundwork for renewed strikes on Kyiv and other government buildings.

Russia offers no proof as Ukraine alleges disinformation

Russia has released no public proof that a drone strike on the residence occurred.

The Times notes that despite Russian officials describing what would have been the region’s largest aerial attack of the year, no video footage has been produced, and there are no corroborating reports from local authorities or witnesses on social media.

Sybiha wrote on X that “no such attack happened” and said Russia was trying to “wreck” a joint U.S.-Ukrainian peace plan. Zelenskyy called the allegation “typical Russian lies” on X and said Ukraine does not take steps that could “undermine diplomacy.”

Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.



This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

Lavrov said the targets and timing of Russia’s retaliatory strike had already been determined and vowed that “reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Reuters reported.

Moscow ties claim to Trump talks

Russian officials have directly linked the allegation to Trump’s role in the talks, escalating rhetoric toward Zelenskyy.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov claimed in state media that Putin briefed Trump directly, alleging the U.S. president was “literally outraged” by the news. Ushakov predicted the incident would alter Washington’s dealings with Kyiv.

Trump told reporters in Florida that he learned of the alleged strike from Putin, said he was “very angry” about it and argued it was not the right time to attack a leader’s residence, CNBC and The Times reported. Pressed on whether U.S. intelligence verified the claim, Trump acknowledged it was “possible” the strike never happened, noting simply that “President Putin told me this morning it did.”

Talks continue amid rising tensions

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Russian officials say they will remain in negotiations, though they warned Moscow would reassess and potentially harden its position. Ushakov reiterated that actions Russia deems hostile will not go unanswered.

Trump has said negotiators are getting “very close” to a deal after his meeting with Zelensky, but neither Washington nor Moscow has said how the disputed drone allegation will affect the next round of talks.