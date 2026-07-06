Russia fires missiles and hundreds of drones on Kyiv overnight ahead of NATO summit

Search and rescue crews are working across Kyiv Monday morning after Russia launched another massive air assault. This comes just as NATO leaders prepare to gather for this week’s summit.

More than 10 people are confirmed dead, and dozens more were injured after Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 drones overnight, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

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Ukrainian officials say their air defenses shot down or intercepted more than half the missiles and most of the drones.

Even so, strikes were reported at 34 locations across the country.

Zelenskyy’s latest appeal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the attack to renew his appeal to NATO, urging allies to approve more air defense support at this week’s summit.

He wrote that it is “very important” NATO make “strong decisions to support our defense of the sky, and hence, the protection of ordinary people’s lives.”

Last night, Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack. Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones. Response efforts are still underway. Damage has been recorded at more than 10 locations across the city, including residential buildings. All necessary services are on the… pic.twitter.com/101XvDDYs1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 6, 2026

Zelenskyy added that “the U.S. and Europe have enough power to stop” the attacks.

Russia’s defense ministry said the strikes targeted military-industrial and energy facilities in Kyiv, along with military airfield infrastructure.

Moscow also said its forces intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Two major attacks in a week

The attacks overnight come just days after Russia launched a deadly attack on Kyiv Friday. In that attack, Zelenskyy said Moscow used more than 70 missiles and 500 drones to attack buildings and civilian infrastructure across the city, including an ambulance station and a hotel.

More than a dozen people were killed as a result.

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