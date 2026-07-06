Russia fires missiles and hundreds of drones on Kyiv overnight ahead of NATO summit

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Search and rescue crews are working across Kyiv Monday morning after Russia launched another massive air assault.
Image credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Search and rescue crews are working across Kyiv Monday morning after Russia launched another massive air assault. This comes just as NATO leaders prepare to gather for this week’s summit.

More than 10 people are confirmed dead, and dozens more were injured after Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 drones overnight, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

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Ukrainian officials say their air defenses shot down or intercepted more than half the missiles and most of the drones.

Even so, strikes were reported at 34 locations across the country.

Zelenskyy’s latest appeal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the attack to renew his appeal to NATO, urging allies to approve more air defense support at this week’s summit.

He wrote that it is “very important” NATO make “strong decisions to support our defense of the sky, and hence, the protection of ordinary people’s lives.”

Zelenskyy added that “the U.S. and Europe have enough power to stop” the attacks.

Russia’s defense ministry said the strikes targeted military-industrial and energy facilities in Kyiv, along with military airfield infrastructure.

Moscow also said its forces intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Two major attacks in a week

The attacks overnight come just days after Russia launched a deadly attack on Kyiv Friday. In that attack, Zelenskyy said Moscow used more than 70 missiles and 500 drones to attack buildings and civilian infrastructure across the city, including an ambulance station and a hotel.

More than a dozen people were killed as a result.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A major Russian air assault on Ukraine killed more than 10 people and struck 34 locations, occurring as NATO leaders prepare to meet this week on allied defense commitments.

NATO summit now under pressure

Zelenskyy is using the attack to press NATO allies at this week's summit for expanded air defense support, making the meeting's outcomes directly tied to an active, ongoing conflict.

Two large attacks in days

Russia launched a second massive strike within a week, with the Friday attack alone involving more than 70 missiles and 500 drones hitting civilian infrastructure including an ambulance station and a hotel.

Air defenses only partially held

Ukraine's Air Force said defenses intercepted more than half the missiles and most drones, but strikes still hit 34 locations across the country, according to Ukrainian officials.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strikes chiefly as Russian aggression and civilian suffering, using words like “kills,” “attack,” and “terror” to center harm and the NATO-timing as a broader geopolitical warning.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right tilt toward a harsher, security-first lens, stressing “massive,” “storm,” “exposed,” and “Patriot shortage” to spotlight Ukraine’s air-defense vulnerability and military consequences.

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Media landscape

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209 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Russian forces launched a nighttime missile and drone attack on Kyiv, damaging multiple residential buildings in several districts including Darnytskyi and Podilskyi, and hitting complexes such as Slavutych, Great, and Varshavskyi.
  • The attack killed at least 12 people and injured dozens, with fires breaking out, partial building collapses, and residents trapped under rubble, prompting ongoing rescue operations.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of further large-scale attacks and called for Western nations to provide more Patriot missile air defense systems to protect Ukraine.
  • The attack followed a similar deadly strike earlier in July and was claimed by Russia's Defense Ministry to target Ukraine's defense and energy infrastructure in response to alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

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Key points from the Center

  • An extensive overnight aerial assault involving dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones hit Ukraine's capital city, resulting in at least 12 civilian deaths and injuring 60 others within the metropolitan area.
  • The multi-wave bombardment severely damaged or destroyed more than 15 buildings across several historic and residential neighborhoods, trapping residents on the upper floors of shattered high-rises.
  • Ukrainian aviation units reported tracking over 400 total incoming projectiles, managing to neutralize the vast majority of drones and cruise missiles while struggling to intercept advanced ballistic targets.
  • Moscow's defense officials acknowledged the massive long-range strike campaign, asserting that their objective was to neutralize military, industrial, and energy infrastructure rather than civilian sectors.
  • The fatal bombardment occurred on the eve of a pivotal international summit, prompting Ukrainian leadership to aggressively demand that global allies expedite advanced air defense shipments.

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Key points from the Right

  • A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed at least 11 people and injured 46, causing fires and damage across multiple districts, with rescue operations ongoing, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
  • The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes targeted military enterprises and infrastructure in Kyiv and nearby regions, claiming retaliation for Ukrainian attacks.
  • The attack caused severe damage including collapsed buildings and fires in districts such as Podilskyi and Darnytskyi, with emergency teams rescuing trapped residents and battling blazes.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CNN