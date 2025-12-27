Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Russia hits Ukraine with 500 drones, 40 missiles overnight

Cassandra Buchman
Russia attacked the Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday. Dozens of people were injured and one was reportedly killed. 
Image credit: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Russia attacked the Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday. Dozens of people were injured and one was reportedly killed. 

“The primary target is Kyiv – energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged,” Zelenskyy said in an update posted on X. 

One person was trapped under the rubble of one of these buildings, and electricity and heat were unavailable in some districts as of Saturday morning. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“There have been many questions over the past few days — so where is Russia’s response to the proposals to end the war offered by the United States and the world? Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and ‘shaheds’ speak for them,” Zelenskyy said. “This is the true attitude of Putin and his inner circle. They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world.”

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that one person died, and 30 Kyiv residents, two of them children, were injured. More than 10 residential buildings were damaged, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Russia struck multiple energy facilities, according to state grid operator Ukrenergo, while emegency power cuts were implemented in Kyiv. About 600,000 households in and around Ukraine’s capital lost power, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. Reuters reported that Rzeszow and Lublin airports in southeastern Poland were temporarily closed and later reopened.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed it carried out a “massive strike” with “long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air and sea, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles” and drones. Despite the residential buildings that were struck, Russia claimed it targeted energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military.

This, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, was in response to Ukraine’s assault on “civilian objects.” According to The Associated Press, the ministry said air defenses shot down seven Ukrainian drones over Krasnodar and Adygeya, and then later shot down 147 more drones in other Russian regions.

Trump to meet with Zelenskyy

These attacks come a day before Zelenskyy is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Before that, he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday.

On Friday, Zelenskyy told journalists that a 20-point draft document to secure a peace deal is 90% complete. He was quoted by Reuters as saying that the shape of U.S. security guarantees is crucial, and that these would depend on Trump and “what he is ready to give, when he is ready to give it, and for how long.”

“The main aspects and directions are our national goals, life expectancy, the return of refugees, GDP per capita, new jobs, security guarantees, and then the direction of access to markets, and accession to the European Union,” he said on X Saturday. “We have goals and strategies for macroeconomic stability.”

In an interview with Politico on Friday, Trump said of the 20-point plan that Zelenskyy “doesn’t have anything until I approve it,” adding “we’ll see what he’s got.”

He still indicated that the meeting could be productive, telling Politico that “I think it’s going to go good” with Zelenskyy.

“I think it’s going to go good with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” Trump said. He also said he expects to speak to Putin “soon, as much as I want.”

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Russia's large-scale drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, highlight ongoing conflict dynamics and set the stage for upcoming international talks aimed at resolving the war.

Escalation of attacks

Nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles were launched by Russia against Ukraine, with both civilian and energy infrastructure targeted, illustrating the continued intensity of the conflict.

Civilian and infrastructure impact

The attacks led to injuries, at least one death, power outages and damage to several residential buildings, underscoring the immediate effects on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure.

Peace negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders to advance peace proposals, positioning diplomatic efforts alongside ongoing military actions.

Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

A Russian attack on Kyiv reportedly involved about 500 drones and 40 missiles and resulted in widespread power outages that left approximately one million people in Kyiv and the surrounding area without electricity or heating as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Community reaction

Local officials and Ukrainian leaders on social media described the attack as a further attempt by Russia to pressure Ukraine during diplomatic talks and called on Western partners for stronger support particularly regarding air defense systems and humanitarian relief.

History lesson

Historically Russia has intensified attacks during critical diplomatic moments in the Ukraine conflict following a pattern observed during earlier ceasefire negotiations and international efforts to broker peace since 2022.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X
  2. Tymur Tkachenko via Telegram
  3. Reuters
  4. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Kyiv attack with moral outrage, using terms like "sick" and "pummels" to emphasize humanitarian impact and Russia's intent to "not end the war," highlighting specific military assets.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally describe the "massive Russian attack" and its consequences.
  • Media outlets on the right portrays the event as a revelation of Putin's "true attitude," employing dramatic language such as "bombards" and "felt like Armageddon," framing the upcoming U.S. President Donald Trump meeting as "high-stakes" and emphasizing the Kremlin's rejection of peace plans.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

285 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Poland temporarily closed Rzeszow and Lublin airports after the Polish armed forces scrambled fighter jets due to Russian strikes on Ukraine, according to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on territorial control after a potential halt to fighting.
  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed optimism about settlement talks, although he accused Ukraine of attempting to undermine the negotiations.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, Kyiv faced a major Russian assault early with explosions and Ukrainian air defences engaging incoming missiles while residents heard interceptions.
  • Authorities urged residents to remain in shelters as the attack unfolded while police officers inspected strike sites, with no immediate official information on casualties or damage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Russian forces launched a major missile and drone attack on Kyiv, resulting in one death and injuring 30 others, including two children.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles targeted energy and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, leading to significant damage across seven locations in the city.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X
  2. Tymur Tkachenko via Telegram
  3. Reuters
  4. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.