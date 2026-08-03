Russia reportedly turns to coercion as voluntary military recruitment slows

William Jackson
ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2026/03/27: An outdoor billboard on a street in St. Petersburg displays the slogan "Irreplaceable" alongside recruitment information for unmanned systems units of the Russian Armed Forces. Outdoor advertising across St. Petersburg encourages citizens to enlist in the Russian Armed Forces under contract. Some billboards focus on recruitment for new units such as the Unmanned Systems Troops, highlighting opportunities for specialized training lasting at least three months. The campaign emphasizes technological roles and operator training as part of expanding new military branches. The advertisements are integrated into the urban environment, including near residential areas and public facilities. (Photo by Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Image credit: Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Russia is increasingly struggling to replace troops in Ukraine as casualties mount and voluntary recruitment slows. 

The Wall Street Journal reports military recruiters in some Russian towns and cities are increasingly using detentions, threats and intimidation to push fighting-age men into military service. Lawyers, rights activists and eyewitnesses say men are being stopped on the street, detained during document checks or taken to recruitment offices, where some were threatened or beaten until they signed contracts.

Russia’s military recruitment system remains officially voluntary, but the reported tactics have fueled speculation that the Kremlin may eventually order another formal mobilization.

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Reports of coercion 

The pressure appears to vary by region.

In Penza, where reports of aggressive recruitment have surfaced, residents have posted videos showing men sitting inside military vehicles while women outside pleaded that they had been beaten or forced. 

Local officials denied the operations were forcing men into military service and warned that anyone spreading false information could face legal consequences.

Some regions are also paying people to bring potential recruits to military offices. In several areas, advertisements promise 100,000 rubles, or about $1,300, for bringing someone to a recruitment center.

Why Russia needs more troops

The r pressure campaign comes as Russia tries to replace heavy battlefield losses without ordering another nationwide mobilization like the one Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in 2022.

Western estimates put Russian casualties at roughly 30,000 to 40,000 killed and wounded each month. At the same time, voluntary recruitment has become more difficult as reports of abuse inside the military spread and Ukraine’s drones, missiles and artillery make front-line service more dangerous.

Russia has offered large signing bonuses, often more than a year’s salary, to attract recruits. The Journal reports those incentives are no longer producing enough volunteers to keep pace with losses. 

Could another mobilization be coming?

The reports have renewed speculation about whether Putin will eventually order another formal mobilization.

U.S. officials believe the pressure campaign is adding troops, but not enough to produce major gains on the battlefield. They said the Kremlin is still weighing another mobilization, which could come after Russia’s parliamentary elections scheduled for Sept. 20.

Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Moscow-based Center for the Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, told the Journal that if Putin sticks to his demands in eastern Ukraine, “he may have no other choice than to call a mobilization.”

Strikes continue 

The manpower pressure comes as fighting continues across Ukraine. 

Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft dropped eight glide bombs on residential districts of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 31. Ukraine also said Russia launched 181 long-range drones overnight, with 14 striking targets in 13 locations.

Ukraine, meanwhile, reported strikes inside Russia, including the Saratov oil refinery, Engels military airfield and fuel storage tanks in the Kaluga region. Russia said it intercepted 131 Ukrainian drones overnight.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Russia’s recruitment pressure is a sign of how costly the Ukraine war has become and why U.S. officials are watching for signs of another mobilization.

US officials tracking the war

U.S. officials believe Russia's pressure campaign is adding troops but not enough to produce major battlefield gains, reflecting active American government monitoring of the conflict.

War's duration and scope

Western estimates cited in the article put Russian casualties at roughly 30,000 to 40,000 killed and wounded each month, a scale that shapes U.S. policy discussions and foreign aid commitments Americans fund.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Ukrainska Pravda
  3. Novaya Gazeta Europe
  4. RadioFreeEurope
  5. ABC News

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Ukrainska Pravda
  3. Novaya Gazeta Europe
  4. RadioFreeEurope
  5. ABC News