Russia sees Iran war as a win: higher oil prices, less focus on Ukraine

Russia is beginning to reap the rewards of a conflict that seems to be working in the Kremlin’s favor.

Moscow reportedly expects the Iran war to increase the value of oil it sells to other countries, particularly China, India and Turkey. At the same time, Russian officials say the Mideast conflict will divert attention from its own invasion of Ukraine, while depleting Western arsenals and support for Kyiv.

The positive financial outlook comes as two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence tell The Associated Press that Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran target American warships, aircraft and other military assets in the Middle East.

Russia is poised to increase oil shipments now that its Sheskharis oil terminal at Novorossiysk has resumed loadings after a March 2 Ukrainian drone attack, easing some pressure on global oil supplies as disruptions in the Middle East continue, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg reported the terminal at Novorossiysk had been shut since the March 2 attack, which hit six of its eight loading berths, according to a person familiar with the matter. By the weekend, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg and information from a port agent showed the tankers Psara I and Hanuman at the first and second berths and another vessel, Briont, at berth seven.

Russia’s response to attacks

Russia condemned the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, and Putin sent condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, calling the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.” The AP also reported that Russia’s Foreign Ministry described the Feb. 28 strike as a “deliberate, premeditated and unprovoked act of armed aggression” against a U.N. member state.

Later, according to the AP, Putin told Pezeshkian that Moscow wanted a quick end to hostilities. He also held calls with Gulf leaders, which the AP described as part of an effort to cement ties with countries important to Russia through OPEC+ and as trade partners.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had received no request from Tehran for weapons support and declined to say whether Moscow has provided military or intelligence assistance since the war began.

Intel claims and sanctions pressure

President Donald Trump has called Russia’s assistance to Iran “inconsequential,” even if it helped target U.S. personnel and assets. The AP also reported that Peskov said Russia is “in dialogue” with Iran and would continue that dialogue.

Mark Galeotti, a historian who has written several books on contemporary Russia, told the AP that Russia and Iran have been “very pragmatic allies” and suggested Moscow could view a weakened but surviving Iranian regime as a more “amenable” partner. The AP also reported that Sam Greene, a professor at King’s College London, said there is “zero evidence” that the loss of allies affects Putin’s authority at home or his legitimacy abroad.

Fox News reported Monday that retired Gen. David Petraeus called for immediate sanctions on Russia after reports that Moscow was providing Iran with intelligence support. Fox reported Petraeus said such support could help explain improved accuracy in Iranian missile and drone attacks on U.S. assets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC’s Meet the Press that Iran’s military partnership with Russia has been no “secret” and “will continue in the future.” At the same time, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the alleged support was not affecting U.S. operations because the U.S. was “completely decimating them.”

In an interview on “60 Minutes,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said “no one’s putting us in danger” if Russia is working with Iran. “We’re putting the other guys in danger. That’s our job, so we’re not concerned about that.”