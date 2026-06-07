Russian drone hits facility near Chernobyl, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says

Cassandra Buchman
Russian forces attacked the area around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, and a "shahed" drone hit one of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility's buildings.
Image credit: Energoatom
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Russian forces attacked the area around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday, and a “shahed” drone hit one of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility’s buildings.

“An extremely critical infrastructure facility — and an extremely vile Russian strike,” Zelenskyy said. “Russia deliberately struck this particular nuclear infrastructure facility.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which was told about the attack, said the strike caused “significant damage” to the facility’s fuel reception building, including the facade, windows and doors. Nearby buildings were affected by the blast wave as well, according to the IAEA.

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Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA’s director general, called the incident “deeply concerning,” as large amounts of nuclear material are held in storage near the attacked building.

Ukrain’s atomic agency, Energoatom, said the radiation situation at the Central Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility site remains within normal limits. A fire, which reached 430 square feet, was quickly put out.

No spent nuclear fuel was stored in the facility, Energoatom said.

“As of now, there are no readings exceeding normal background radiation levels,” Zelenskyy said. “But there is certainly an increase in Russia’s brazenness, which long ago went off the charts.”

Overnight, there were also Russian strikes on other civilian facilities in 13 Ukrainian regions, Zelenskyy said.

“In total, over the course of this past week, Russia launched 88 missiles, more than 3,250 attack drones, and around 1,800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “Pressure on Russia must be increased.”

Three people died in a different Russian attack Sunday in Balabyne, a settlement in Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said.

The Kyiv Post reports high-explosive munitions left local streets littered with shattered glass, shrapnel and pulverized debris. Most of the impact was on a local public transportation hub, the new outlet reported.

This comes as Zelenskyy takes part in talks with United Kingdom Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in England.

“Now it is important to discuss everything and agree on the key points at the leaders’ level,” Zelenskyy said on X. “The main thing is our defense in the war, more cooperation for the security of all of Europe in the direction of air defense, and our shared view on diplomatic prospects: Europe must be in the negotiations and must be strong.”

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with King Charles III on Monday.

Although Zelenskyy renewed a call for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the latter said he saw “no point” in a face-to-face meeting.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A drone strike on a nuclear storage facility in Ukraine and ongoing large-scale Russian attacks are shaping international diplomatic activity.

Nuclear site damage confirmed

The IAEA confirmed "significant damage" to the Chernobyl spent fuel facility's reception building, though Ukraine's atomic agency reported no radiation readings above normal background levels.

Diplomatic talks underway

Zelenskyy is meeting with UK, French and German leaders to discuss air defense cooperation and a European role in any negotiations, which bears on U.S. allied commitments.

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Community reaction

Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom accused Russia of acting as a "terrorist state and nuclear terrorist" and called the strike an unprecedented threat to nuclear and radiation safety. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X that Russia's "nuclear blackmail and threats to nuclear safety are systemic, deliberate and unacceptable."

Context corner

The Chernobyl exclusion zone has been a sensitive area since the April 1986 reactor explosion, the worst nuclear disaster in history. Russian forces occupied the Chernobyl site in the opening days of the February 2022 invasion before withdrawing after roughly five weeks, and a Russian drone also damaged the protective containment arch over the destroyed reactor in February 2025.

Terms to know

Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF): A facility in the Chernobyl exclusion zone designed for long-term dry cask storage of spent fuel from Ukraine's operating reactors. Shahed drone: An Iranian-designed one-way attack drone used extensively by Russian forces against Ukrainian targets.

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Sources

  1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  2. International Atomic Energy Agency,
  3. Energoatom
  4. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration via Telegram
  5. The Kyiv Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the strike as part of Russia’s broader wartime aggression, stressing “unprecedented threat,” “deliberately targeted,” and the need for international alarm.
  • Media outlets in the center stay closer to the technical baseline, emphasizing the building’s damage, “stable” radiation, and IAEA follow-up.
  • Media outlets on the right pivot harder toward spectacle and fear, using phrases like “nuclear terrorist,” “Second Chernobyl fears,” and “huge strike” to intensify catastrophe.

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Media landscape

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107 total sources

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Key points from the Center

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Key points from the Right

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Sources

  1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  2. International Atomic Energy Agency,
  3. Energoatom
  4. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration via Telegram
  5. The Kyiv Post