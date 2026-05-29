Russian drone hits Romania, raising new NATO alarm

Romanian officials said a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Romania on Friday, wounding two people in what The New York Times described as the first known case of a Russian drone damaging a major urban area inside NATO territory.

Romanian authorities said the drone crashed into the roof of a housing complex in Galati, a prominent port city situated near the southern Ukrainian border.

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Why the strike matters for NATO

Romania is a NATO member, making the drone strike a direct security concern for the alliance as Russia’s war against Ukraine spills over the border.

Russian drones have crashed along Romania’s Danube River border with Ukraine since 2023. Friday’s incident injured civilians in a major city and sharpened concerns about the war spilling into NATO territory. The Romanian Health Ministry said a 53-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were hospitalized with burns after a fire caused by the drone.

NATO condemned “Russia’s recklessness” after the crash, The Times reported. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line.”

The crash unfolds amid broader anxieties across Europe’s eastern flank that Moscow might attempt to widen the conflict past Ukrainian borders, according to The Times.

Romania weighs its response

Romanian President Nicuşor Dan called a meeting of the National Defense Council, stating that he would “order proportionate measures in relation to the Russian Federation,” though his announcement lacked specifics.

Am convocat ședința Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Țării astăzi, la ora 11 pentru a discuta implicațiile celui mai grav incident care a afectat teritoriul național de la începutul războiului de agresiune al Federației Ruse împotriva Ucrainei. Vom dispune măsurile proporționale… — Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) May 29, 2026

“The unprecedented nature of the event demands a firm, coordinated and appropriate response,” Dan wrote on social media, adding that Romania “will not accept, in any way, the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine to be transferred onto its citizens.”

Romania’s Defense Ministry said radar systems detected Russian drones flying “in the vicinity of Romanian airspace” after Moscow renewed its unmanned strikes targeting Ukrainian civilian centers and infrastructure. The ministry responded by scrambling a helicopter and F-16 fighter jets shortly after 1 a.m. under commands to “engage targets throughout the duration of the alert.”

Dan said officials later decided “not to engage the target” because “the conditions did not exist to destroy it without the heightened risk of endangering civilian safety,” according to the president’s social media post.

Romania considers NATO Article 4 talks

Romania is weighing whether to use NATO’s Article 4 consultation process.

Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said Friday’s crash “falls into the category of incidents that justify the use of instruments” such as Article 4, The Times reported. She also said invoking Article 4 is part of Romania’s discussions over possible responses.

Article 4 allows a NATO member to initiate formal talks with allies when it believes its “territorial integrity, political independence or security” is under threat. While these consultations can lead to joint alliance decisions or requests for support, they do not bind members to a military response. However, “Article 4 consultations are not a necessary precondition for action under Article 5” collective defense obligation.

Article 4 has been invoked nine times since NATO’s founding in 1949, according to The Times. Warsaw utilized the provision in September following the downing of Russian drones inside its borders by alliance jets, a move followed days later by Estonia when a trio of Russian fighter aircraft breached Estonian airspace.

Diplomatic and defense steps ahead

Romania has not said whether it will invoke Article 4, but Țoiu said the tool remains available as officials consider their response, according to The Times.

Țoiu also said she summoned Russia’s ambassador in Bucharest to communicate possible consequences for diplomatic relations and future steps regarding European sanctions. Additionally, she noted that Bucharest requested expedited delivery of anti-drone equipment from its allies.

“I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of Allied territory,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Friday. “We will continue to enhance our readiness to deter and defend against any threat, including from drones. Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all.”

I just spoke with President @NicusorDanRO of Romania about the Russian drone that hit a residential building in Galati. I assured him of NATO’s absolute solidarity with Romania and expressed sympathy for those injured in the incident. I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend… — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) May 29, 2026

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